Nigerian footballer Alex Iwobi has stirred reactions online as he finally makes a return to social media

The Fulham winger and Super Eagles midfielder was a victim of cyberbullying weeks ago after Nigeria lost the 2023 AFCON final to Cote d'Ivoire

Iwobi was attacked, trolled, and bullied, with many blaming him for the Super Eagles' loss in the final

Nigerian midfielder and Fulham winger Alexander Iwobi recently made a return to social media after weeks away.

Iwobi was attacked, slammed and trolled by Nigerians over his performance in the 2023 African Cup of Nations final against Cote d'Ivoire.

After weeks of being away, Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi finally returns to social media. Photo credit: @alexiwobi



He was blamed by many for the Eagles' lacklustre performance in the final, which led to him getting cyberbullied.

In the wake of the attack, the midfielder had to log out of all his social media accounts in a bid to protect his mental health.

Alex Iwobi returns to social media

The Nigerian footballer shared his first post on his Instagram page for the first time in over four weeks.

The post shared by Iwobi was a compilation of his stand-out moment during the 2023 AFCON and his recent performances back at his Premier League club Fulham.

Iwobi got a lot of support from his colleagues and former Nigerian players like his uncle Jay Jay Okocha, who slammed trolls for attacking the midfielder.

In the clip he shared, Alex Iwobi was heard rapping, noting that many never thought he would make it. He also said:

"Dey said I wasn't good enough, but forgot I was playing in a position I wasn't use to."

See Iwobi's comeback post:

Nigerians react to Iwobi's comeback post

See how netizens reacted to Iwobi's first post on IG since 2023 AFCON:

@wtroostekong:

"MY BRUDDA."

@kelvinkiss_rem:

"Na my club u score oh but na me happy pass."

@official_queen_miller:

"Keep pressing their necks , we love you Iwobi."

@kelechiafc:

"My Iwobinho is back."

@e_dennisblessed:

"Azaa man is back."

@_frankonyeka:

"My guyyy."

@omeruo:

"My guy is back."

@amarakanu:

"Naija Prince."

@_.the.moni._:

"I speak for myself only. You're loved, cherished and revered Alex. Sending lots of love."

@kelechi72:

"Love it brother."

