Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss has received one of the rarest wedding gifts following his flamboyant traditional wedding.

During the love celebration, the musician's father-in-law, Pastor Wiseborn Agyare, tangibly expressed affection for his son-in-law.

The elderly man granted Moses Bliss free access to their residence in the UK, handing the spare key over to him.

Moses Bliss receives precious gift from his father-in-law. Credit: @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

While presenting his token of acceptance at the star-studded event, Pastor Wiseborn disclosed he didn't want the musician to take permission from them anymore whenever he wanted to visit their London home.

Moses Bliss enthusiastically accepted the key from his father-in-law, demonstrating their strong bond.

Legit.ng reported that the 'Daddy Wey Dey Pamper' record breaker married his heartthrob traditionally on Thursday, February 29 in Underbridge, East Legon, Ghana.

See the video below

Reactions trail Moess Bliss' father's present

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lolas_brand:

"Evidence of Love and acceptance."

cyude:

"Oshey plans have changed Naija boys Ghana is the way. Them dey share house key there ooo."

taiwo_junzi:

"Who needs key when the in-laws house has no door in the village?? Mtchewwch."

dr_godwin:

"I’m checking on Single People, I hope we are still Together or are we Jealous or Crying. God bring my own Angelic Wife ooh."

seun_dreams:

'When some father in law go say make you Dey pay their siblings monthly salary.'

chy_bekeee:

"This is a definition of your people will be my people and your God will be my God."

dailywebmedia:

"Omo, Na this two go collect couple of the year, Their collabo dey over sweet Bell."

judyburne_:

"Daddy don pamper him pikin bless am with beautiful bride."

nekky.store:

"Aww! Daddy wey Dey pamper."

Source: Legit.ng