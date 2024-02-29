A new video of Portable Zazu giving back to his friends and fans following his return from the UK has gone viral

In a video, the Zeh Nation label boss owner was seen handing out foreign currencies to his fans

Portable Zazu's gesture has left many talking on social media as they applauded the singer for his generosity

Nigerian street-pop star Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu amid his return to the country from his UK tour, has become a channel of blessing to people.

Legit.ng recently reported that Portable gave out foodstuff to people after he returned to Nigeria; another series of videos has shown the Zazu crooner putting smiles on the faces of his fans and friends.

In a video, one of Portable's associates was seen flaunting the foreign currencies the singer gave him.

He wrote in a caption:

“Your hand shall never lack. Ika is back from the UK. He just blessed me with some foreign currency.”

In another video, the controversial singer was seen spraying bundles of money on many individuals at his bar and restaurant located in the Sango Ota area of Ogun state.

Reactions as Portable gives out foreign currencies

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments that trailed the videos, read them below:

Ajataiyeartgallery:

"money way no reach 10 dollars for your hand."

k9icetouch:

"This suppose build house for portable oo."

ororo 1 of Lagos:

"No one like portable ajeh."

KAZEEM:

"To say the fact portable is nice guy."

Ororo 1 of Lagos:

"Welcome back brother more blessing."

Ajokeadeyemi1:

"More money sir."

Did Portable meet American rapper Wale

Legit.ng recalls reporting a viral clip of Portable linking up with famous American-Nigerian rapper Wale.

In the viral clip, Wale was seen doing the Ika dance while puffing his chest like Portable.

Reacting, someone said:

"This guy fit go do collabo with big name collect Grammy like play like play. Wish him success always."

