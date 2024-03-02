Renewed Nigerian singer Burna Boy became a topic of discussion online after he recently gave out to the society

The Grammy winner renovated a dilapidated orphanage home in his hometown Port Harcourt, River state

Meanwhile, the before and after pictures of the refurbishment left netizens in a heated debate over the improvements he made

Nigerian Afrobeats star Damini Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy, has caught the attention of his countrymen following his recent largesse.

Reports getting to Legit.ng revealed that the Grammy Award-winning singer renovated an orphanage, “Cheshire Home,” in his hometown Port Harcourt.

The City Boy hitmaker fully funded the project and implemented by The Reach NG.

However, pictures of the refurbished work, commissioned on March 1, 2024, made their way to the internet.

This came after the Afrofusion star disclosed that N1bn is not enough money for him.

Netizens react to Burna Boy’s orphanage project

Fans and netizens compared the before and after pictures of the renovation and had different hot takes.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

virtuecaptures:

"Omo na the song for the background for me o... On top bulb and new paint."

world_____felix:

"This renovation no reach one LV jacket money na, Burna u can do better bro, even we wey no get dey try pass u."

_slim_zaddy:

"Make somebody send am him the money back cause what’s this?"

__khalfani:

"Na renovation him do? In all the million dollars per show."

ofijoyce:

"Wit d whole billions? Ok."

matthew70428853:

"Work no too go on there na, ah na only painting take place. But God go, Bless, am. Him pocket no go dry."

officialeldero1:

"Na paint he paint am, so him no fit pull these old structures down and build a modern one? It's a tufiakwa situation."

jefflove_:

"This one nor reach 10million Naria to renovate na davido gave out 300million plus there are levels to this shi OBO nor be a nickname."

Burna Boy honoured in Boston

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had been celebrated in the City of Boston for his laudable feat in the entertainment industry.

The city named March 2nd as Burna Boy's Day and highlighted some of the reasons he was chosen for the award.

According to them, Burna Boy's rise to prominence has highlighted a shift as he infused his song with contemporary music.

