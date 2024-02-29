Victor Osimhen returned to action with Napolii on Wednesday to score a hat trick against Sassuolo

The Super Eagles, however, trended over his contribution on the pitch, where he was seen helping Sassuolo mend their torn net

Victor Osimhen's gesture in the video has stirred funny comments as he scored a brace after fixing the opponent's net

Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen stirred funny reactions with his show of sportsmanship on Wednesday after a video of him fixing the net during Napoli’s match against Sassuolo went viral.

Legit.ng reported that Napoli thrashed Sassuolo in a 6-1 scoreline, with Osimhdn scoring a hattrick.

Osimhen scores a hattrick against Sassuolo. Credit: @officialsscnapoli

Source: Instagram

Osimhen fixes Sassuolo's net

During the first half of the match, Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli damaged the net while attempting to save a ball from Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The game was paused as Osimhen approached the opposition box, where he helped the staff mend the net.

Osimhen would go on to score two goals after mending the opposition mend, having scored a goal in the first half.

Watch funny video as Victor Osimhen helps Sassuolo with their net below:

Nigerians react to Osimhen's gesture

Many applauded the football for his action while hailing Nigerians' ability to multi-task. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

Ahlexmoralex:

"If you’re a Nigerian you have automatic multitasking spirit."

HCookey:

"Scored his hatrick after this. No be juju be dat?"

polartechinc:

"Did this just to score more goals."

dobisbeautyyy:

"I love this human So selfless and hardworking."

Mblawal000:

"He's from Nigeria bro, we're taught how to improvise whenever any problem occur."

yakubumicheal1:

"After destroying the post with his goals, he had to repair it, so as to score more."

Nulex_y:

"That is street skills. The senior man has been joining torn net together since street soccer."

Osimhen sends money to little boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen kept people talking after he gave N2,500,000 to an Ivorian child dressed like him in a viral video.

The child's parents tinted the little kid in the colour that of Osimhen and wore him the mask the Napoli star was known for.

"Random things people do and it’ll pave the way for blessings. This little boy didn’t see this coming," someone said.

Source: Legit.ng