Victor Osimhen, Super Eagles striker and Napoli forward, has kept Nigerians talking after dishing out N2.5 million to an Ivorian child

The child had tinted his hair and wore a mask like that of Osimhen in a viral video, and Osimhen rewarded the child for emulating him

Tunde Ednut, a social media influencer, took to his Instagram page to share the kind gesture of the recently crowned African Footballer of the Year

Super Eagles striker and Nigerian talisman Victor Osimhen kept many people talking after he gave N2,500,000 to an Ivorian child dressed like him in a viral video.

The child's parents had tinted the little kid in the colour that of Osimhen and wore him the mask the Napoli forward was known for.

Mixed reactions as Osimhen gives N2.5m to an Ivorian child Photo Credit: Victor Osimhen

A social media influencer, Tunde Ednut, shared the child's story on his Instagram page while thanking Odimhen, recently crowned the African Footballer of the Year, for the kind gesture.

Osimhen was instrumental in the Super Eagles' outing at the just concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire, where the host country defeated Nigeria in the competition's final.

Nigerians' reactions to Osimhen giving Ivorian child N2.5m

Many Nigerians have taken to the video's comment section and shared their reactions about the development. Below are some of their reactions:

Rosythrone said:

"Random things people do and it’ll pave the way for blessings. This little boy didn’t see this coming."

Another user, @tmtpilot, believed God sent the person who videoed the child and posted it on social media. His comment reads:

"Who ever video it and posted was sent by God!"

This Nigerian, @veevogee, believes it is the time for the child to enjoy the grace. She said:

"When your time reaches, everything begins to make sense. The difference between “here” and “there” is T(time)"

Blessing Sunday commended the Super Eagles star and urged him to be ready for Nigerians who will emulate the child soon. She wrote:

"So nice of him! I hope he is ready for Nigerians who will start dressing like him from tomorrow."

Another user with the handle Royale said she would have to dress her daughter like Azeezat Oshoala, a Nigerian female football legend who also won the African Female Footballer of the Year. She wrote"

"This is my final evidence to dress my daughter like Asisat Oshoala on her career day. Thank God her jersey is ready. Na to tint her hair pink."

See the video here:

Osimhen joins Haaland, Mbappe in UEFA records

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osimhen has become the third player with the most home goals in two years.

The Napoli forward achieved the feat after scoring a remarkable goal against Barcelona in their round 16 clash in the Champions League.

The Nigerian striker is now behind Erling Haaland of Manchester City, who had scored 12 goals and Kylian Mbappe with nine goals.

