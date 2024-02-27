Super Eagles' Victor Osimhen has reacted to a viral video of a young boy rocking a facemask like his

In the video shared by Tunde Ednut, people around could be heard teasing the young boy, whom they referred to as Osimhen

The funny video caught Osimhen's reaction as he expressed his interest in contacting the young boy

A young boy who imitated Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen is in luck as a video of him rocking a mask similar to Napoli's forward caught his attention.

Popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut shared a video of the boy stepping out with a mask, jersye and a ball as he appeared to be on his way to play football with his peers.

Osimhen comments on video of young boy who rocked a mask like his. Credit: @victorosimhen9 @mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

In the video, voices could be heard in the background teasing the boy as they sweetly referred to him as Osimhen.

Watch the video Tunde Ednut shared below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Victor Osimhen reacts to Tunde Ednut's video

Osimhen, who was in the news for scoring a goal against Barcelona in the UCL, expressed his desire to reach out to the young boy in the comment section on Tunde Ednut's page.

The Napoli forward also urged Tunde to assist him in locating the young boy.

Sharing a screenshot of Osimhen's comment on his page, Tunde wrote in a caption:

"Remember the boy I posted earlier today? Victor Osimhen commented and also reached out to me that he really wants to meet this boy. Please, if you have any link to this boy at all, please let me know in the DM. I will be checking my DM from this moment till night falls. I will check again tomorrow."

See his post, including a screenshot of Osimhen's comment below:

People react to Osimhen's gesture

See some of their comments below:

ub_john:

"When Grace finds you, no man can stop it. God is the greatest."

owo809080:

"Blessed pikin, he don blow be that, himself na celeb now."

daddyyo_001:

"Which players I go dress my pekin now?"

Why Victor Osimhen uses facemask

Legit.ng recalls reporting Victor Osimhen opened up on why he uses his facemask during matches.

The 2023 African Footballer of the Year disclosed it would be dangerous for him to play in matches without his mask as he still has two screws in his jaw and face.

He said:

“I have to wear my mask for the rest of my football career because I still have 2 screws in my jaw and face."

Source: Legit.ng