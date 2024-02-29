Reigning African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, netted a treble and created an assist as Napoli thumped Sassuolo 6-1 on Wednesday night, February 28

Legit.ng reports that following his three goals, Osimhen became only the third player in Napoli's history to score at least 10 goals in four consecutive seasons in Serie A

Osimhen achieved this after Diego Maradona (between 1984/85 and 1987/88) and Attila Sallustro (between 1929/30 and 1932/33)

Napoli, Italy - Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, became only the third player in Napoli's history to reach double figures in four consecutive seasons for the club.

Osimhen grabbed a treble as Napoli dispatched Sassuolo on Wednesday night, February 28.

Osimhen was on fire against Sassuolo on Wednesday night, February 28. Photo credit: Ciancaphoto Studio

In the process, Osimhen matched the achievements of footballing icons Diego Maradona and Attila Sallustro.

His latest hat-trick has led football fans to shower praises on him.

One supporter, JJ. Omojuwa, posted on X:

"Back to Napoli and Victor Osimhen has scored 5 goals in 3 games. Nothing has changed other than the design of the team. Just glad to see him shut his critics up without having to say a word!"

@Zippora_Tes commented:

"If he had Kevin De Bruyne he would have scored 6."

@_AsiwajuLerry said:

"Scoring every matchday since his return from AFCON.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Victor Osimhen is back!!"

@antigravitylity wrote:

"Osimhen is a beast."

@ridoradeola commented:

"Can we all agree Victor Osimhen is overrated?" Siuuuuuuuu!!! Isokuso."

