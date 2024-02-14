Aunty Ramota has finally broken her silence days after a video of her mistakenly laying curses on fans at an event went viral

In a new video, the small-sized actress commented on the video, which she revealed was not intentional

Her latest comment has stirred reactions from netizens, as some found her explanation hilarious

Yoruba small-sized actress Ramota Adetu, aka Aunty Ramota, has come out to address her video making the rounds on the internet.

Aunty Ramota caused a buzz on social media after she accidentally laid curses on her fans at a social outing.

Aunty Ramota clears the air about video of her cursing fans. Credit: @auntyramota_authentic

In the viral video, the actress, while appreciating fans, decided to pray but ended up cursing them.

Speaking in the Yoruba Language, Aunty Ramota said, “Agbayin onidale,” which means “They won’t live long,” instead of saying “Agbayin adale,” meaning “They would live long.”

Watch the viral video below:

Aunty Ramota breaks silence

Days after the video went viral, Aunty Ramota, in an interview, said she didn't intentionally curse her fans.

The actress further disclosed that her action in the video was to make it go viral online.

Watch the video of Aunty Ramota speaking below:

Netizens react to Aunty Ramota's interview

Legit.ng captured some of the comments; see them below:

successautos:

"You self go collect. Dey play."

tolly958:

"@korede_coded this ur baby will not kill someone."

young_smith231:

"She don drop another one."

calmness__coolness:

"We know that aunty romata struggles with words no and she meant no harm."

__bijouxaccessories:

"E wo tun ni interview this is clearly a slip of tongue, make una no dey stress my aunty o."

adeobaadereni:

"Everything na banger ...back to back is fire."

tarliacakes:

"Abeg make una leave aunty Ramo."

oluwakemimakanjuola8:

"Anti ramota no dey normal again oh."

kingdreamchaser1:

"Leave this woman alone na."

Aunty Ramota makes Portable's hairstyle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Aunty Ramota got several reactions after she flaunted her hairstyle.

The actress described it as Zazoo hairstyle, a name linked to controversial street-pop star Portable Zazu.

Reacting to Ramota's hairstyle, someone said:

"Aunty ramota don first me do Christmas hair oo. See as she's ramotaing."

