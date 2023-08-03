Singer Portable Zazu has shared a new video showing his senior colleague Terry G at his music studio in Ogun state

Portable, who was seen vibing to a song with Terry, hinted they were working on a new project

The video of the two singers in the studio has, however, stirred mixed reactions from their fans and followers

Street Pop star and Zeh Nation label owner Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has hinted at a new music project with veteran singer Terry G.

Portable took to his social media timeline to share videos of himself having a good time alongside his senior, Terry G, in his newly furnished studio in Ogun state.

Portable and Terry G are set to drop a new song. Credit: @portablebaeby @iamterryg

The two singers, who seemed to be enjoying each other's company, were seen bonding like brothers.

In a caption of one of the videos, Portable wrote:

"Ika of Africa x Akpako master @ Zeh Nation studio ……….. Watch out and stay tuned for this HIT"

Watch the videos of Portable and Terry G in the studio below:

Watch another video Portable shared below:

Fans react to videos of Portable and Terry G in the studio

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the videos; see them below:

aleka_anthony1:

"Terry and portable please who allowed this to happen?"

kelvinstark01:

"Some glory are destined to lift others… this collaboration might be a biggest hit. Who knows…portable never stop."

kingksa147:

"All this men no dey write song."

1_fresh_seed:

"Terryg no fit blow again dem no de play this kind song again."

lil__b_i_l_l_z:

"All this Man Na Life we Go fleth before We go Heaven,We gats Hear them some Once too sometimes,No reason Am @iamterryg @portablebaby__ "

lil_shappi:

"Abeg who let this collaboration happen two igba on one song una never see anything."

joelmane45:

Thank God na them get studio dem they use do wetin dem like."

Portable launches new studio

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable resorted to social media to post videos of the interior of his new music studio and how well-equipped it is.

He continued by informing prospective clients that a session in his studio costs N5 million.

Voices in the background of the video footage revealed that the studio was within Lekki, Lagos state.

Source: Legit.ng