Popular Nigerian singer Terry G has now taken a U-turn concerning his career path in the entertainment industry

The self-styled ‘Akpako master’ took to his social media page to announce that he was quitting music

Terry G’s announcement was met with a series of reactions from Nigerians who dropped hot takes on the matter

Popular Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi aka Terry G, has caused a stir on social media over his latest announcement about his music career.

The Sangalow crooner took to his official Instagram page to pour out his heart to fans as he revealed that he was quitting music.

In the video, Terry G rang his signature church bell before announcing that he no longer wanted to be part of the music industry.

According to Terry G, even though his announcement will most likely hurt a lot of people, he has to bare his mind.

He said:

“I’m quitting music, I no dey do again. I’m done and I really appreciate you for showing me so much love. My fans, Terry G fans, God bless you.”

Reactions as Terry G announces he’s quitting music

Terry G’s announcement about no longer being interested in doing music was met with a series of reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

skilful01:

“The first person to gree for people this year... Sad!!”

dii__ogo:

“I didn’t know he was still singing.”

official_samart1:

“Baba don try, at least make him BELL rest small.”

official_dtwinz07:

“ una dun turn a whole. terry G to new Cat.”

__elegant_rose:

“Terry G the first person to gree for people this year . After you knack us Akpako finish you no wan do again you lie bro.”

thelaugharchive:

“Oh, he hasn’t quit before now?.”

_d33z3y:

“Portable don replaced you Uncle Terry.”

Mhiz_tomi02:

“He doesn’t look good tho Abi is this how he’s been looking for a while now?”

Terry G slams artists for shunning him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Terry G recently made his grievance known to some of his colleagues who are in the habit of shunning him.

The singer, who once labelled himself as the Jesus of Nigerian music, made a video to call his colleagues out after he tried to reach out to them, but they repeatedly shunned him.

He said he was not pleased with the way they were treating him.

