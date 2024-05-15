Former Big Brother Naija contestant Tuoyo has called out the female gender for misapplying the term 'Baddie'

In a post he made through his social media page, he mentioned that having just a pretty face does not make you a Baddie

He, however, advised that to qualify for that term, there are certain things a young girl must be able to do for herself

Big Brother Naija's housemate, Tuoyo Ideh, has claimed that certain unqualified ladies wrongly use the name Baddie.

In his remark, he noted that there is a long list of things a lady should be able to achieve on her own without depending on any man.

Tuoyo shares qualifications for Baddies

Tuoyo asked ladies to stop using the term loosely and shared a couple of things to be done. The model revealed that baddies smell nice, are hardworking, and can afford the simple things in life.

His post reads:

"Una don Dey ab*se the slang Baddie, Baddie no be by mouth, because you pretty doesn't make you a baddie, you can't be a baddie if you can't afford simple cab fare or minimal things of life, baddie no Dey beg for bundles or pick money for club, A baddie doesn't beg for love, A baddie should always smell nice, a baddie no Dey find men wey wan carry am go house, Na men suppose dey sought after you. A baddie should be working or have a business/talent to earn a living."

The reality TV star who survived a ghastly accident in 2022 also added that a baddie should have a business of her own or at least work.

Reactions trail Tuoyo's post

@b.chine:

"Thank God I no dey drag baddie with una. So much requirement."

@osi.of.renua:

"I wonder how this is a man’s business."

@thestudentconnectv:

"Some people's definition of Baddie is a lady that have big yansh or do Bbl and wears ashewo clothes."

@nkegold:

"ThankGod I no be baddies na so tuoyo for drag me."

@cashmyfocus:

"Watch non-baddies attack."

@evadoris420:

"Nah ladies wey dey parade themselves as baddies gets this sub."

@re.beckah__:

"Did the slang complain to you?"

@yes_iam_ife:

"I’m a baddie for Christ."

Tuoyo dumped wigs over discomfort

Ex-Big Brother Naija's ex-housemate, Tuoyo, revealed that the artificial hair he fixed some time ago brought him nothing but discomfort.

Legit.ng previously reported that the reality star disclosed that he could no longer cope with the pain that comes with wearing artificial wigs.

