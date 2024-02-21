Marie Wiseborn, the fiancée of Nigerian gospel artist Moses Bliss, performed her role in the singer's life with the way she celebrated his birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that the lyrical evangelist celebrated his 29th with style and elegance

Marie couldn't help but appreciate her creator for the wonderful human Has has placed in her life

Marie Wiseborn, the fiancée of Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss, left many gushing instantly with the manner in which she celebrated her fiancé's birthday.

Legit.ng previously reported that the 'Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus' crooner flooded his timeline with stunning pictures of himself to celebrate his 29th birthday on February 21.

Moses Bliss' fiancée pens sweet note to celebrate his birthday. Credit: @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

Marie made the most of the moment to create an adorable film collection in which she enumerated his wonderful attributes.

She spoke highly of him, praising him for all his good qualities and attributes as a kingdom artist. She further thanked God for placing him in her life and noted how blessed the people around him were to have him.

Captioning her poetic message, she wrote:

"Happy 29th birthday, my love, @mosesbliss.These words are from my heart to your ears. I hope these snippets I've gathered of you online will suffice to express and capture the blessing that you are."

See her video below

See how Moses Bliss and other internet users reacted to her message

Her moving words surprised Moses Bliss, and he made sure to let her know in the comments how much she had made his day.

See comments below:

mosesbliss:

"Chai! I’m just speechless and flabbergasted! Thank you so much for this, my day is made. I love you excessively. God bless you richly."

uchennannanna:

"Love indeed is a beautiful thing❤️❤️❤️ For all the singles in the house May Love locate you."

officialanella:

"Abeg if you are among those that were waiting for anty Marie post abeg let's gather here,God writes the best of love stories jare."

abbey_sings25:

"I rarely make comments but this one enter my bone marrow,I must drop a commentYou just gained a commentator today @mosesbliss God bless you greatly graced man.I celebrate grace and I tap into your anointing @mariewiseborn you’re such a sweet soul,I could literally feel the intentionality through the intonation and orality in your voice.Na today this single life pain me pass."

officialchelsealondon:

"@mariewiseborn you speak with so much poise. Your voice is so soft and sweet but in all this, your only f’up na say you add Ben Ayade for the video. If not for Jesus that man would’ve destroyed Calabar. Always coming online to cry crocodile tears."

maame14333:

"I can imagine the quality of children she will raise for her husband."

