Moses Bliss has shared adorable birthday pictures as he clocked 29 on Tuesday, February 20

The talented gospel singer also expressed gratitude to his maker for the mercy and grace he has received so far

Fans and wellwishers have since flooded Moses Bliss' comment section to pen birthday messages to him

It is a moment of celebration and thanksgiving for Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss as he turns a new age on Tuesday, February 20.

Moses, who recently made headlines over videos of him and his fiancee Marie Wiseborn at her call-to-bar ceremony during this year's Valentine's Day celebration, flooded his social media pages with birthday pictures.

The 'Daddy Wey Dey Pamper' singer also penned an appreciation to his maker for making him witness his 29th birthday.

Moses wrote in a caption:

"Happy birthday to me. This is 29! My heart is full of gratitude to God for His faithfulness, His Mercies, His grace lavished on me and special love for me."

See the pictures Moses Bliss shared as he marks his 29th birthday

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Moses Bliss' wedding with Marie Wiseborn is scheduled for March in Ghana.

Birthday messages pour in for Moses Bliss

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from some of the gospel singer's fans and followers, see them below:

veekee_james:

"Happy birthday Benefit Boy."

realwarripikin:

"Happy birthday my brother and friend."

keneofficial:

"At just 29 and you have conquered the world. Your life is screaming GRACE. I key in and I pray for more Grace on your life. Happy birthday MOG."

pelumi.olajengbesi:

"Happy birthday MOG. God bless you sir."

swankyjerry:

"Happy birthday."

official_deebee:

"Happy birthday to you minister @mosesbliss . Grace is multiplied upon you. I celebrate you sir!"

toriasevents:

"Happy Amazing Birthday Minister GOD Bless and keep you in Jesus Name, AMEN."

