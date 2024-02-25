A TikTok video captured the groom’s father dancing and enjoying himself at a wedding

The man wore his traditional outfit and showed off his skills, expressing his happiness

Some of the guests who saw him dance joined in his celebration and danced with him

A viral TikTok video showed the groom’s father dancing and having a blast at a wedding ceremony.

The man was dressed in his colourful traditional attire and displayed his impressive dance moves, indicating his immense joy for his son’s marriage.

The man was ecstatic. Photo credit: @traditionalweddingng/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The other guests who witnessed his lively performance also shared in his festive mood and danced along with him.

The video, as shared by @traditionalweddingng, has attracted many positive comments from TikTok users who praised the groom’s father for his energy and style.

Watch the video below:

Groom's father "scatters" dance floor with swag

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian father has got social media users talking after displaying swag and amazing dance steps in a cute video during his son's wedding ceremony.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the man could be seen dancing to Chinko Ekun's Able God as he was decked in a white agbada.

The man took to the dance floor as his son and the latter's groomsmen stood behind him to mimic his dance steps, which sent the guests into a frenzy.

Fathers of groom, bride dance together

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a heartwarming video that captured the fathers of the bride and groom having fun and making some dance moves at their children’s wedding has warmed hearts.

In the clip, the two proud fathers embraced each other warmly before heading to the stage for a friendly dance-off.

They both displayed their joy and excitement as they grooved to the music, while their children were sitting next to each other and cheering them on. The exciting video showed the dads trying to outdo each other with their dancing skills and having a lot of fun in the process.

