Famous Nigerian Fuji artist Wasiu Alabi Odetola, also known as Pasuma, has lost his beloved mother

It is known that Pasuma sang a lot about his departed mother, whom he refers to as Iyawo Ananbi.

The renowned Fuji singer took to social media to share his heavy heart as fans and celebrities sent in their condolences

It is a dark evening for the popular Nigerian Fuji artist Pasuma as he confirmed the death of his beloved mother on April 4, 2023.

The indigenous Yoruba singer took to social media to announce the sad new that has happened to him.

Fuji singer Pasuma loses his mother Credit:@officialpasuma

Source: Instagram

In his post, he pleaded for the guidance of his mother here on earth while she marks her eternity in heaven.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"My JEWEL! I will miss you forever! Words fail me! Rest in power and peace; please watch over me from heaven."

The singer is known to have a strong affinity for his deceased mother, as shown in his songs.

See his post below

Celebrities and Social media users send in their condolences

ks1malaika:

"Innalilai wainoilein rojiu, we love her but God love her more, may her soul Rest In Peace."

isbae_u:

"May Allah grant her Paradise and Peace Stay strong sir."

mrmacaroni1:

"May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Deepest condolences."

iyaboojofespris:

"May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

jamiu_azeez1:

"Pls take heart Alhaji, may Allah grant her Aljanat Fidaous."

officialtoyinadewale:

"Ohh my God!! Eeyah so sorry about your loss, may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace Insha Allah. "

safejoamama:

"@officialpasuma Alaye, sorry for the loss. may mama soul continue to rest in perfect peace."

babatee.1:

"Hmmmm Mama wa. Am so grateful for your prayers the last time I spoke with you over the phone through Your son. Rest in paradise Grandma. Accept my condolences."

jumokeodetola:

"Ahhhhhr! Accept my condolences on this irreparable loss."

Oyinbo man sings Pasuma's Fuji song fluently

Legit.ng previously reported that a white man stirred massive reactions online as he sang Pasuma's Choices song in a viral video.

While singing, the oyinbo man pronounced all the Yoruba words well to show that he understood everything.

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video said he should be a clarion call to parents to teach their children their local languages.

Source: Legit.ng