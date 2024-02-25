Davido, in a recent video he shared online, disclosed he received a credit alert of a million dollars

The DMW music star, who was excited about the new message, shared a video of him showing his dance moves

Popular celebrities, as well as fans, flooded his comment section to demand a share of the money

Nigerian international act David Adeleke Davido couldn't contain his joy after waking up to a huge surprise.

The DMW label boss, who was recently nominated for a Grammy, revealed in a post on his social media pages that he recently got a credit alert.

Davido, in a short dance video, revealed he received a million-dollar credit alert.

“Woke up to a million dollars credit alert," the caption on the video read.

The singer also announced he had officially joined the popular social media platform TikTok.

This comes a few days after Davido donated the whopping sum of N300m to orphanages in Nigeria.

Celebrities, fans react to Davido's credit alert

Legit.ng captured comments that trailed the video, see them below:

zlatan_ibile:

"Bros press small come this side mouth dry."

dotty_worldwide_entertainment:

"every day is pay day."

"Oya do normal put the pin."

fineboyokola:

"Na only m@d person no go like this guy."

therealfemi:

"Enjoy the 1M bro. Well deserved. In case you're looking for a driver or tea lady..I have experience."

fifwilson:

"This is me at the end of the year !!!"

t.divane___:

"Poor man go think say na cruise."

wizkid_blogger_

"Ahhh tap tap tap loading."

tinlasa:

"I am now a fan of Davido because he is Davido."

eemari_szn:

"E reach davido turn to do TikTok,na oppress he dey oppress us."

Davido reacts to Peruzzi and Troll's drama

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido sparked emotions online with his comment in response to Peruzzi dragging a handicapped Twitter user to court.

Davido, in response to the apology, shared a tweet asking Peruzzi to find a way to lock up the troll and he should throw away the keys to his cell.

"Musa Keys wondering which keys," a netizen said.

