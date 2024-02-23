Nigerian singer Davido has finally reacted to the drama that recently unfolded on X (formerly Twitter) between Peruzzi and a troll

The X troll had edited a post and shared it on Twitter, claiming it was Peruzzi claiming he used to sleep with Davido's wife, Chioma

After looking for the troll and threatening him, the court cases the Twitter user went online to apologise, begging for forgiveness

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, recently sparked emotions online with his comment in response to Peruzzi dragging a handicapped Twitter user to court.

Legit.ng recalls reporting the Twitter saga between Davido's former signing Peruzzi and an X user who accused the Aza singer of sleeping with his boss's wife.

Davido's reaction to Peruzzi's saga with a Twitter toll has stirred emotions on social media. Photo credit: @davido/@peruzzi_vibes/@baddyofLasu

Source: Instagram

The edited tweet, which Baddy of LASU posted, also claimed that Peruzzi and Davido are no longer on good terms

In response, Peruzzi has dragged the tweep to court while allowing him to take back everything he posted online as false with an apology.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Davido reacts to Peruzzi's actions

Davido's comment online after the troll released an apology statement has got people as Peruzzi considers forgiving the accused.

Baddy apologised to Peruzzi after admitting that he edited the tweet he posted.

Davido, in response to the apology, shared a tweet asking Peruzzi to find a way to lock up the troll and he should throw away the keys to his cell.

See Davido's tweet below:

Reactions trail Davido's tweet

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Davido's tweet as he reacts to Peruzzi's saga with a Twitter troll:

@bigwizarrdd:

"Like the way you threw away Grammys."

@faka_of_west419:

"This is bullying sha but people won’t speak the truth until he’s hurt or something bad happens to him."

@OSERE_X:

"See as una dey do.. Using power to oppress the minor.."

@yobrxxzy:

"Like the way you throw away all your Grammy nominations. Very mid artiste."

@nosafk:

"Musa Keys wondering which keys."

@Dhavidote:

"Too much forgiveness dey bring see finish - Aristotle. Lock him up and throw away the keys fr."

@Cruisewithmee:

"Na wetin una sabi be that, to dey use other people fans dey ch@se clout. Una go dey form unlooking when una fans do same to other artists. Hypocr!tes."

@TheDamiForeign:

"Which key? Abeg make una no kill baddy of lasu o."

@RichDakvng:

"When Davido and Peruzzi see Bady of Lasu in court."

Peruzzi addresses rumours about him and Chioma

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peruzzi disclosed that, contrary to expectations, the rumours about him having an affair with Chioma did not cause a fight between him and Davido.

He added that if the singer had asked him about it, which he didn't, it would have been a letdown.

Recall that Davido's alleged US girlfriend Anita Brown also said Chioma slept with Peruzzi.

Source: Legit.ng