Paul Okoye has reacted to the interview granted by his senior colleague Eedris Abdulkareem over a concern in 2004

Abdulkareem had claimed that Psquare was part of the singers backstage who were beaten during the event

Responding to the claim, Okoye blasted him and said Psquare was not invited to perform at the event

Paul Okoye of Psquare has expressed his grievance to his senior colleague, Eedris Abdulkareem, over the interview he granted about a concert which took place in 2004.

Legit.ng had reported that Abdulkareem claimed that the Nigerian Breweries staged a concert in 2004 and invited American singer, 50 Cent. He also alleged that some Nigerian artists were beaten backstage during the event. He noted that Psquare was part of the singers who were dealt with.

Reacting to the interview, Okoye said Abdulkareem was Iying. He added that Psqaure was not one of the singers who were invited to the concert.

Paul Okoye of Psquare blasts Eedris Abdulkareem over interview. Photo credit @iamkingrudy/@abdulkareemeedris

Source: Instagram

Okoye takes a swipe at Abdulkareem

In the video, Okoye abused the rapper who had kidney transplant a few years ago. He said they should have beaten him better than they did that day. He stated he couldn't fathom that an old man like him would be saying such things.

Okoye asked why Abdulkareem would mention Psquare in his interview.

Okoye says Psquare was the Gen Z then

In his clip, Paul Okoye claimed that Psquare was still young at that time. He mentioned that they were the G Zen of the music industry during that era.

The singer praised the upcoming music artist for surviving on their own without any help.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Paul Okoye about Abdulkareem's interview. Here are some of the comments below:

@gossip_with_facts:

"You try respect yourself too, learn to behave with sense like your brother."

@bigmike_micheal:

"I still believe idris. If u like cry me a river. U way dey fight your twin brother na I go believe ? He paved the way End of story."

@santa_eddie25:

"Pls you should mension naira, not dollar. We don't live in the US.

@paddy_toughseed:

"Oga which one is you hardly come online to discuss things like this, you always rant online."

@yettie_invest:

"Because the guy no get man nah if he dey alright una go respect am."

@deola_ab's profile picture:

"Na Nedu & Daddy Freeze go scatter this country."

@djmayrex:

"Una dey confused us for this country. Who dey talk true for this matter now come Taya me."

@capitalosah:

"Idiris mandela."

@efalebo:

"Una go just Dey mention dollars anyhow like say na our official currencylol…. I blame Tinubu."

@djhumility:

"I am so disappointed with what dis guy is saying, This is pure hatred for Eedris Abdulkareem, I still don't understand his pain in dis matter, person no dey make mistakes again, if he mistakenly mention Psquare as among the people dat performed is dat the reason why you should start castigating him??"

Jude Okoye slams Eedris Abdulkareem

Legit.ng had reported that Jude of Psquare had reacted to the interview that Abdulkareem granted on the Honest Brunch podcast where he slammed Burna Boy.

According to him, Abdulkareem is always fighting everyone and saying he fought for the music industry.

Okoye also noted that if the veteran rapper wanted to continue on the path, he would get tired.

Source: Legit.ng