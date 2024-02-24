A video of a Nigerian lady calling out popular luxury lifestyle influencer Ola of Lagos has sparked reactions online

In the viral clip, the lady accused Ola of Lagos of getting her pregnant and abandoning her to deal with the consequences alone

Ola of Lagos is one of the fastest-rising influencers in Nigeria, with over 2.6m followers on his Instagram page

A young woman whose name is yet to be identified has sparked massive reactions on social media after a video of her calling out luxury lifestyle influencer Ola of Lagos went viral.

In the viral clip, the lady accused Ola of Lagos of impregnating her and abandoning her.

A video of a lady accusing Ola of Lagos of getting her pregnating and abandoning her goes viral. Photo credit: @ola_of_lagos_/@eni_idoma

Source: Instagram

She claimed she's made several attempts to reach the influencer, but all her efforts have yielded no response.

The lady also claimed that Ola of Lagos has constantly refused to pick up her calls nor reply to any of her messages.

Ola of Lagos responds to allegation

In a post shared on his page, the luxury lifestyle influencer reacted to allegations levelled against him with a post teasing his fans.

Ola didn't directly deny the allegation, and neither did he say he was responsible for the pregnancy.

See how Ola of Lagos reacted to the allegation:

"For this kind economy Wo, I’m not in for Rom@nce ooo, weytin dey do man different. Wait, I hear say I give person belle shey na true me wey be virg!n abeg ooo."

Legit.ng recalls reporting when a Ghanaian pastor had gone online to warn Ola of Lagos of an impending danger heading in his direction.

Watch video of lady that accused Ola of impregnating her:

Fans react as lady calls Ola out

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip:

@seunpizzle_:

"You go soon apologize."

@slatt__thug_zzz:

"This cry worth of 80 million naira stop playing."

@splendor__oti:

"How much is the pregnancy worth ? I guess 2.3 billion."

@gifonen_autos:

"Ola of Lagos Vs Shola of Benue."

@1kingsd:

"See her lips she don smoke something."

@lilbenny01:

"See your face. If na you be Ola of Lagos you go get you pregnant?"

@desmond_yc:

"My question is that… did she tell us when she Dey enjoy the big cucumber?"

@evil_boi_kattapa_:

"This first water from her right eye should cost half a billion dollars and the second water from her left eye could be used to boil egg at a time stop playing I will never be poor in my life."

@koko_barbz:

"If dem arrest am charge am to court she go calm down."

@aone.ayo1:

"You and the person wey write the script.. una go face justice soon."

Ola of Lagos gets engaged

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Ola of Lagos trended online after a clip of him popping the question as he asked his girlfriend to marry him went viral.

In the trending clip, the luxury man was sighted on his knees as he proposed to a lady named Omobolanle to be his wife.

However, the proposal clip was followed quickly with some ramblings online as many slammed it as fake and clout-chasing.

Source: Legit.ng