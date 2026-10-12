The 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony is set for October 26 in London, a historic departure from the traditional Paris venue

France Football picked London to honour Stanley Matthews, the English forward who won the inaugural Ballon d'Or in 1956

Harry Kane leads the predictions ahead despite no clear favourite confirmed before the award night

The 2026 Ballon d'Or will be presented on October 26 at the London Palladium Theatre, with no dominant frontrunner in sight as the football world waits for one of the sport's most anticipated annual announcements.

Co-organiser UEFA confirmed the event begins at 8 PM local time. The decision to hold the 70th edition of the award in London is a deliberate nod to history.

Yamal and Mbappe are among the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or. Photo by Hector Vivas.

Source: Getty Images

France Football selected the British capital as a tribute to Stanley Matthews, the English forward who became the first recipient of the Ballon d'Or back in 1956.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

According to Polymarket Sports, Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane currently leads the betting markets as the most likely winner.

Lamine Yamal, the teenage Barcelona winger whose performances have attracted wide attention this season, sits in second place, with Lionel Messi third. Kylian Mbappe and Rodri round out the top five in the predictions.

The closeness of the odds across the leading names reflects how genuinely competitive this year's race has become. Messi's position in the top three shows that voters have not set aside his contributions despite the Argentine starring outside European football. Mbappe, meanwhile, continues to draw backing from French football quarters.

The voting process among football journalists closed on September 28, meaning all ballots were submitted roughly three weeks before the ceremony. With the outcome already decided on paper, the October 26 event at the London Palladium will serve as the formal reveal.

The choice of a London venue marks a clear break from the ceremony's long-standing association with Paris, where the Ballon d'Or has traditionally been hosted.

The historical angle tied to Matthews, who claimed the inaugural trophy seven decades ago, has added an extra layer of interest to this year's edition among fans and the wider football community.

Okocha picks Ballon d'Or winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Austin Jay-Jay Okocha picked Kylian Mbappe as the potential Ballon d'Or winner ahead of the award ceremony.

The African football legend claimed that even though there is no clear favourite for the award, Mbappe winning three Golden Boots makes a case for him.

Source: Legit.ng