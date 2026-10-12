The UK Home Office announced on 9 October 2026 that recognised modern slavery victims on Skilled Worker visas can now leave abusive employers without losing their immigration status

One victim paid an agency £20,000 for care work, only to be charged £400 monthly to maintain her visa while receiving as little as £200 to £300 in wages per month

The policy shift comes as more than 6,600 sponsors have had their licences revoked since the current government took power, including over 4,400 in the year ending June 2026

The United Kingdom (UK) government has introduced a significant rule change giving modern slavery victims on Skilled Worker visas the freedom to leave exploitative employers without jeopardising their right to remain in the country and work.

Announced by the Home Office on 9 October 2026, the new policy means that once a worker is formally recognised as a modern slavery victim, they are no longer bound to a specific sponsor. They can take up any lawful employment for the remainder of their visa period.

The UK mentions different work rights for foreigners on skilled worker visas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What the old rules meant for victims

Previously, workers on Skilled Worker visas who left an abusive employer faced a difficult trap. Because visa holders have no recourse to public funds, leaving a sponsor meant risking both their immigration status and their only source of income simultaneously. Many victims stayed in exploitative situations simply because the alternative was destitution.

One Home Office case illustrates how damaging the old arrangement could be. A woman paid an agency £20,000 (N35,223,320) upfront in exchange for what she understood to be stable, full-time care work in the UK. On arrival, her sponsor charged her £400 (N704,500) each month just to keep her visa active while providing little or no actual work. When she did get a job, she earned between £200 (N352,250) and £300 (N528,327) a month, far below what she had been promised. For months, she struggled to cover rent and support her family under repeated threats that her visa would be revoked.

Under the updated rules, victims in her position can leave the moment the Home Office formally recognises their status and immediately begin seeking work with a new employer.

UK government and advocates welcome the change

Minister for Migration and Citizenship Jo White said the government was acting on both sides of the problem, supporting victims while pursuing rogue employers.

"No one should have to endure the exploitation experienced by victims like this," she said. "Rogue sponsors who exploit workers will face the full force of the law."

Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner Eleanor Lyons said she had repeatedly heard from survivors who felt trapped by the previous rules.

She said:

"No victim of modern slavery should have to remain with an abusive employer."

She added that the freedom to find alternative work was essential to removing a key barrier keeping people in exploitation.

Salvation Army Deputy Director Anti-Traffick!ng and Modern Slavery Major Heather Grinsted welcomed the change, noting that financial independence was one of the most important protections against future exploitation.

"Allowing survivors to work for another sponsor for the remainder of their visa is a crucial way to help them rebuild their lives safely and with dignity," she said.

Since the current government came to power, more than 6,600 sponsors have had their licences revoked. Over 4,400 of those revocations occurred in the year ending June 2026, a 140% rise on the previous year and the highest figure on record. Where evidence of criminal activity is identified, cases are referred to the police.

Read the full Home Office announcement on the new visa rules.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced a list of 45 countries whose citizens need a visa even for landside transit.

UK: Occupations to lose Salary List status

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced 24 occupations on the Salary List that will lose reduced salary and skills thresholds by 31 December 2026.

Care workers and senior care workers have until 22 July 2028, but strict rules limit which employers can sponsor them. Who qualifies — and what could the deadline mean for workers and employers?

Source: Legit.ng