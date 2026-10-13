It is worth noting that Armenia's law allows citizens of other countries to serve in its armed forces under a specific condition

The Armenian government's official rule applies to foreign nationals who wish to enlist, and this is applicable in 2026

The single condition set by Armenia centres on the nature of the service agreement required from foreign recruits

Armenia has opened its military to citizens of other countries, requiring only that they serve under a contractual arrangement rather than as conscripts.

The provision is drawn from Armenia's military service legislation, which states that citizens of other states may undergo contractual military service in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.

Armenia lists one condition for foreigners to serve in its military without citizenship. Photo credit: Ludovic Marin, Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

The law places no citizenship requirement on foreign nationals who wish to enlist, but it does specify that their service must be based on a formal contract.

Armenian military: What the condition means for foreign nationals

The single condition Armenia has set is that foreign applicants must serve on a contract basis.

This means any foreign national who wishes to join the Armenian military cannot do so through compulsory or voluntary conscription, but must instead sign a formal service agreement with the armed forces.

Contractual military service typically involves a fixed-term commitment governed by agreed terms, including duties, compensation, and duration of service.

This arrangement differs from the mandatory national service that applies to Armenian citizens.

Armenia's military service framework

Armenia requires its own male citizens to complete mandatory military service, a system that has been in place for decades.

The inclusion of a pathway for foreign nationals reflects a broader framework that accommodates non-citizens under defined conditions, without extending to them the same obligations placed on Armenian nationals.

The law, published on the Armenian Legal Information System, sets out the full terms governing military service in the country, including the provisions that apply specifically to foreign citizens.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Armenia had shared three categories of foreigners who are eligible for a special residence passport for 10 years.

Armenia's new online system for residence permit applications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Armenia had announced a new online system for residence permit applications.

The announcement, published on the ministry's official migration portal, confirmed that the transition is part of a broader effort to digitalise residency procedures for foreign nationals in Armenia.

From November 1, two services that currently handle residency applications will cease to operate.

Source: Legit.ng