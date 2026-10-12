BBNaija Season 11 winner Temi Nkem spoke about her mother's stroke in an interview on the Hero's Therapy podcast

Temi Nkem disclosed she was just 16 years old when her mother suffered the stroke that changed their lives

The reality TV star's emotional admission sparked a wave of mixed reactions from Nigerians online

BBNaija Season 11 winner Temi Nkem has opened up about one of the most difficult chapters of her personal life, sharing the emotional weight of growing up with a mother who suffered a stroke.

Speaking on the Hero's Therapy podcast, aired on YouTube on October 12, 2026, the reality TV star recalled how her mother's stroke reshaped her teenage years.

BBNaija reality star Temi Nkem shares her experience of watching her mother struggle with stroke recovery. Photo: temiinkem

Source: Instagram

Temi Nkem said she was just 16 at the time and has carried the experience with her ever since.

Temi Nkem on her mother's daily struggle

The BBNaija S11 winner spoke candidly about how painful it is to watch her mother put in effort every day without always feeling like progress is being made.

She described the situation as something she would not wish on anyone, and made clear that, regardless of the health challenges, the bond between them has never wavered.

In her own words:

"My mum had her stroke when I was 16. I still feel bad for her because she tries her best every day, but she doesn't feel like she's making progress. It's something I don't want to wish on anybody, but I still see her as my mum."

Watch Temi Nkem speak about her mother's health struggles in the X video below:

Watch Temi Nkem's full interview in the YouTube video below:

Nigerians react to Temi Nkem's words

Her comment that she "still sees her as my mum" drew a range of responses online, with some questioning the phrasing while others offered words of support.

@William19Prisca wrote:

"So you for no see her as your mom Abi? She's trying to hide the inbuïļt angeř or háțê she has for her mom, perhaps because the mom couldn't work or afford to spoil her because of her ill ment. So did she cause it for herself? This gen z ehh. Next gen go worse"

@frankie_cf questioned:

"Where does the phrase 'I still see her as my mum' come from? I don't understand. When did sicknesses suddenly become the reason for defining parenthood?"

@exquisite247 offered a warmer take:

"She's forever your mum in sickness and in health"

@Rinnaviolinist observed:

"This statement is looking somehow or is only me seeing it like that"

@raffhell shared a message of hope:

"This is so touching. May God continue to strengthen her mum"

Temi Nkem recounts how her mother’s stroke at age 16 continues to shape her family's experience. Photo: temiinkem

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels opens up about health struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels opened up about months of health challenges and severe pain as she celebrated her 25th birthday in a wheelchair on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

The actress revealed that her condition worsened after a Children’s Day carnival, leaving her struggling to walk and undergoing repeated medical tests while relying on her faith for healing.

Regina also disclosed that she had moved into a new home closer to her children and medical facilities, expressing gratitude for the gifts and support she had received from friends and well-wishers.

Source: Legit.ng