Moses Bliss dropped a love song a few days before his wedding with his Ghanaian fiancee Marie Wiseborn

The gospel singer featured his colleague Frank Edwards on the new single, which he tagged his 'wedding song'

Moses Bliss also shared a fun video of him and his crew jamming to the new song, which spurred lovely comments from fans

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss is gearing up for his wedding to his Ghanaian fiancee Marie Wiseborn as he recently dropped a love song ahead of the special day.

Moses made headlines some weeks ago after he shared a clip of him proposing to Marie in the UK.

Moses Bliss set to tie the knot in Accra, Ghana. Credit: @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

Moses Bliss teams up with Frank Edwards

The new love song in a gospel style dubbed Love Love featured Moses' colleague Franks Edward.

In a video caption, Moses revealed the song is his wedding song, which is coming a few days before he ties the knot.

Lyrics from the song read:

"Tears in my eyes cos you said yes to me, when I look into your eyes all I see is love love."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the gospel songster and Marie will have their traditional marriage ceremony on Thursday, February 29, and a white wedding on March 2, 2024, both to be held in Accra.

Sharing the video, Moses wrote in a caption:

"Wedding song ? “Love love” with the irreplaceable @frankrichboy is now out on our “Love Testament” EP."

Watch the video Moses Bliss shared below:

Reviews of Moses Bliss' wedding song

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from celebrities and fans as they applauded Moses Bliss.

uche_agu:

"Moses I love the song, I will sing this for my wife."

_ayy.its_berries:

"I love how they're making this Christianity an interesting lifestyle."

brunoogbe:

"This wedding have to be streamed live oh. Who is with me."

sandra_trills:

"It’s going to be LOVE LOVE for the rest of the year , we singles we don tire already but we trust God."

favourziri:

"This year no go easy for singles shaa."

jojomagbisa1:

"Chai God I want to marry this year."

keneofficial:

"This wedding must be transmitted or aired life o. You cannot have us streaming the songs for it and then go and do it quietly or secretly. Don’t tell us it’s not our business cos it is."

Moses Bliss's fiancee composes message

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Marie Wiseborn left many gushing instantly with the manner in which she celebrated his birthday.

Marie created an adorable film collection in which she enumerated his wonderful attributes.

She spoke highly of him, praising him for all his good qualities and attributes as a kingdom artist.

