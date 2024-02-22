Davido's 300 million naira donation to orphanage homes has remained a heated topic on social media

Uche Maduagwu has criticised Davido for posting a screenshot of the money he credited to his foundation

The Nollywood actor, who was provoked by the DMW star's action, queried what he wanted to achieve by posting a credit alert online

Nigeria's Afrobeats star David Adeleke' Davido has remained in the news over his generous gesture to orphanage homes across the country, with Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu lashing out at the singer.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that on Wednesday, February 21, Davido shared a screenshot showing the credit alert of the money he sent to his foundation in what appeared to be a move to silence critics.

Uche Maduagwu advises Davido to learn from DJ Cuppy. Credit: @uchemaduagwu @davido

Source: Instagram

Uche Maduawgu knocks Davido

The controversial actor, in a post via his Instagram page, expressed displeasure at Davido for posting the screenshot of the 300 million naira he credited to an unknown foundation online.

He said:

"OGA Davido, this is no longer CHARITY, this Na show off. If you have to Screenshot the 300 Million Naira you allegedly credited foundation to prove it's genuine, then something does not add up, since we no see the name of the Foundation in the Screenshot. It's either this Na Show off or you Dey try hide something from us."

Uche Maduawgu tells Davido to learn from Cuppy

The Nollywood star also urged Davido to take a cue from Cuppy, who also runs a foundation.

"DJ Cuppy gave over 5 Billion Naira to Charity in 2019 without any Screenshot. This is the First time I have seen this preposterous and unnecessary show off all in the name of giving, Davido, must you turn everything to SHOW OFF?"

See Uche Maduagwu's post below:

Wizkid announces N100m giveaway

In another entertainment news, Davido's colleague Wizkid announced his social support during last year's Christmas celebration.

Wizkid revealed that his gesture was in honour of his late mum.

The Nigerian Star Boy announced his plan to donate a whopping sum of N100 million to children.

"The death of his mum made him to see life from a different angle," someone said.

