Nigerian actress Ashabi Simple has got people talking online with a snippet of herself in the studio recording a song

Ashabi Simple is one of Portable's baby mamas, and the recent clip of her doing music has got people talking online

The actress has been hailed by many for how well she handled herself in the studio as she sang the theme song for her new movie Imosi

Nigerian actress and Portable's baby mama, Akinyanju Omobolarinde, aka Ashabi Simple, has sparked massive reactions online as a clip of her recording her debut single goes viral.

Netizens have reacted to the trending clips of Ashabi Simple in the studio, with many hailing her for how well she handled herself while recording.

Viral snippet of Portable's baby mama, Ashabi Simple in the studio recording her debut song trends.

Source: Instagram

The song, which was tagged "Oju Eni Ma La", is the theme song for Ashabi Simple trending movie on YouTube, Imosi.

Ashabi Simple also got people talking with her caption on the viral snippet of herself in the studio recording.

Portable's baby mama also shared why everybody will look different even if they embark on the same journey with the same shoes.

The new song is coming weeks after Ashabi Simple fought with her baby daddy, Portable, over some comments she made while on Biola Bayo's YouTube talk show.

Here's the viral snippet of Ashabi Simple doing music:

Netizens react to video of Ashabi singing

The video of Ashabi Simple in the studio recording has got people talking online, with netizens hailing her. Some even noted that she's a better singer than her baby daddy.

Here are some of the comments that trailed Ashabi Simple's video:

@herniorlah:

"O ti wa pinyinkin bayi."

@wuraola_abefe:

"Opoor fun multitalented bayii ooo."

@segunogungbe_:

"O por!!!!"

@adeoyeadedayo23:

"Ashabi oni talent pupo."

@its_onaopemipo:

"I don play this song more than 10 times and counting."

@official_lilbzy1:

"I swear I go stream am..."

@iamdebbyking:

"You are hardworking and very talented. That’s why I like you."

@oladele_olufisayo_alimi:

"Ashabi what's this, wow well done babe."

@harmony_amejuma:

"How many talent you get??"

@queenie_shikemi:

"I just love this woman I don't why❤️❤️you are much more talented go harder my Love higher higher you I pray."

Portable & Ashabi unfollow each other on IG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Portable and his baby mama's love affair hit the brick.

The singer and actress lover Ashabi Simple recently unfollowed each other on Instagram over some comments the latter made during a recent interview with Biola Bayo.

Despite Portable having a wife, he had been known to shower praises on Ashabi on social media, with the young actress also reciprocating his show of love.

