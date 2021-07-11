The death of Olarenwaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, broke on Sunday morning, July 7, and it came as a rude shock to many.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

If the history of the Nigerian music industry were to be discussed today, Sultan’s important role cannot be glossed over. He graced our TV screen with jams when they were no YouTube and Nigerian taste for hip hop still very much leaned to the Western.

Sound Sultan is a legend, no doubt. Photo source: @soundsultan

Source: Instagram

Jagbajatis was a big part of the childhood of many, especially those born in the 1990s. In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at five major things you may not know about this legend.

1. His love for music

Sound Sultan has his brother, Baba Dee, to thank for his passion in the entertainment industry. Dee student theatre arts. After secondary school, the late musician started mastering the guitar in 199.

2. He hosted shows to raise many

Like many musicians who rose from nothing to greater heights, the Jagbajatis/Mathematics master had to raise money for his studio sessions by hosting shows.

3. About the Jagbajantis/Mathematics that became many’s fav

The song was released in 2000 and it made an instant hit. He went ahead after that single and released others. Kennis Music would later sign him.

4. He was partnered with 2Face

Following the expiration of his contract with Kennis Music in 2007 where he released four albums, he collaborated with the African Queen crooner and they started an outfit called Naija Ninjas.

5. Sound Sultan was a UN ambassador

In 2012, he became an ambassador of the United Nations, an honour he got as a result of his lovely career and good lifestyle.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Sound Sultan underwent a challenging time as the musician was reportedly diagnosed with throat cancer.

Hours after the reports made the rounds, the singer's elder brother, Baba Deedismissed the rumours of throat cancer while confirming that the singer is indeed sick.

A peek into the social media page of the actor shows that he made some posts a few days ago.

Source: Legit.ng