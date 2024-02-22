Nigerian singer Flavour continues to show with clips that emerge online that he is a very caring and attentive father

A clip of the singer and his Sierra Leonean adopted son recently emerged online, and it has got people talking

In the viral clip, Flavour is seen giving Semah a shirt while checking if it fits properly on him before helping him to get into a car

A video of Nigerian singer Chinedu Okolie, aka Flavour, and his sight-impaired son, Semah, has sparked massive reactions online.

In the viral clip, the Afro-highlife was seen showing once again that he is an attentive and caring father.

A video of Flavour and his adopted son has sparked emotions online. Photo credit: @2niteflavour/@flavour_king_of_africa

Source: Instagram

Flavour Nabania was trying to help his son into a shirt he bought that had his image on the front.

In another clip, the Big Baller crooner was seen walking Semah to the car before helping him get into the car.

This new video is coming days after a clip of Flavour picking up his three daughters from school went viral.

How many kids does Flavour have?

Nigerian singer Flavour has four kids, three girls and one boy. However, the boy Semah is his eldest child.

His full name is Semah Weifur; he is adopted, and his birth parents are Sierra Leoneans.

Flavour's other kids are Gabrielle, Sophia and Kaima, who are all from different mothers.

Sandra Okagbue is the mother of Gabrielle and Sophia, while his current partner, Anna Banner, is the mum of Kaima.

See the video of Flavour and his adopted son that's got people talking online:

Here's another clip of Flavour and his son below:

Reactions trail video of Flavour and his son

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Flavour's video:

@auniquestarja:

"More Love yes Blessings on Blessings."

@roseflowers674:

"Good God bless you."

@cynthiaikeofficial:

"Ijele nwoke Ike."

@klaciepennewell:

"Need to be more God fearing men like him."

@osuji6273:

"Super cute dad and cute son.... your family is blessed."

@delorisharris64:

"Beautiful my handsome king."

@jazzy_queen_23:

"I Love This it is Amazing."

@mrsbumpyj:

"Love how he love his family."

@tbone5282000:

"This is so beautiful."

@tanis1960:

"So heartwarming the way you love each other..so lucky to have you in his life."

@beauchamparline:

"I love this man because he shows so much love when it comes to his children."

Flavour and daughters celebrate adopted son’s birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Flavour celebrated the birthday of his visually impaired adopted son, Semah Weifur.

The singer took to social media to share a montage of how Semah's special day was celebrated in grand style and opulently.

Semah didn't celebrate his birthday alone, as a clip of his younger sisters coming around to celebrate his day with him was pretty adorable.

Source: Legit.ng