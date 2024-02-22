Late Mohbad's father is set to release a rap song as he was sighted on social media rehearsing the new music

In the video, the man was seen dancing cheerfully as he sang in Yoruba Language to the music titled 'Omo Aje'

His late son was also featured in the new rap music as a young man was seen vibing together with him in the video

Joseph Aloba, father of late singer Mohbad, seemed to have moved on for good months after he lost his singer son.

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad had died in his prime at 27. A lot of controversy came up after his demise. Some people were arrested in connection to his death.

In the video sighted online, Aloba was busy rapping to his new song 'Omoaje'. He was busy showing off some dance steps as he sang cheerfully to the music.

Mohabd's father features his late son

In the viral recording, Aloba featured his late son Mohbad in his new music. He was assisted by a young man who was also dancing and backing him up.

A feeling of happiness and contentment was written over his face as he sang joyfully in the video.

This came a few months after he refused to allow his late son to be buried. According to him, he wants an autopsy done. He begged for money to get it done. He also insisted that the wife of his late son must do a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of his grandchild.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the music video of Mohbad's father. Here are some of the comments below:

@I am who I am Lady Harriet:

"International mourner …..e pain me shaaa dem never burry Mohbad."

@Boyoyo:

"Baba bas swapped his fame wt husband son kpai."

@BerryB:

"Jossy elesin meta muri kan.. rubbish."

@King White:

"Haaaaaa."

@user160735415281:

"Man is celebrating the demise of Mohbad in style.. congrats baba."

@Joyce:

"Wats wrong with dis man."

@kaffy:

"Those of you supporting baba Mohbad. Congratulations on your new achievements oooo. Rest on mohbad. It’s so unfortunate your father is your number 1 enemy."

@Moranugba backup:

"This is so sad. The people supporting him should at least advise him to do the right thing. This can be done after the burial of th son. Oga ooo."

@Olayinka Ajagunna:

"The man has been pretending n deceiving you guys, the man want to use his son dealt to go far."

@Bridget:

"That is his own way of mourning. God will console you."

Mohbad's father set to release tribute album

Legit.ng had reported that late Mohbad's father, Aloba, was set to drop a tribute album a few months after his son died.

The cover of the album titled 'Itunu' which would be released in honour of his late son trended on social media.

Though the release date of the new album was not stated, many have continued to drag the man.

