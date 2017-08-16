Who are Flavour’s baby mamas and children? A look at their lives

Flavour, whose real name is Chinedu Okoli, is a renowned Nigerian singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. He is among the most celebrated and influential artists in the Nigerian music industry. Despite amassing a massive fan base through his music, Flavour's personal life remains a subject of curiosity for many. Delving into his relationships, one may wonder about Flavour's baby mamas and whether the talented singer is married.

Throughout his career, Flavour has released several hit albums and singles, including popular tracks like Nwa Baby, Ada Ada, Ashawo Remix, and N'abania. He has also collaborated with numerous other artists. Below are Flavour's Baby mamas' pictures and known details about them.

Flavour's profile summary

Full name Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli Famous as Flavour Gender Male Date of birth 23 November 1983 Age 39 years (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Enugu State, Nigeria Current residence Enugu State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'1" (188 cm) Weight 176 lbs (80 kgs) Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Mother Stella Okoli Father Benjamin Onyemaechi Okoli Siblings 4 Relationship status Single Children 4 (3 biological, 1 adopted) School College of The Immaculate Conception University University of Nigeria Profession Singer Net worth $9.8 million Instagram @2niteflavour Twitter @2niteFlavour

Who is Flavour?

Flavour is a famous singer born Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli on 23 November 1983 in Enugu State, Nigeria. He was born to Stella and Benjamin Onyemaechi Okoli.

Flavour began his music career at the age of 19. He was a drummer and pianist for a local band in Enugu. He became famous after releasing his hit song Nwa Baby(Ashawo Remix). Flavour is currently signed to 2nite Entertainment.

Who are Flavour's baby mamas?

The singer has two baby mamas. Here are known facts about Flavour and his baby mamas' relationships.

Sandra Okagbue

Sandra Okagbue is a Nigerian entrepreneur, model and actress. Sandra Okagbue was born in Anambra State and is the oldest of six children.

Sandra is currently the CEO of Border Business Solutions Limited. She became famous during the Miss Delta Soap Pageant contest. Sandra and Flavour began dating in 2014 and were rumoured to have legally married in 2015. She is the mother of Gabrielle Munachimso Okoli and Kaima Okoli.

Anna Banner

Anna Banner is a Nigerian beauty queen and model. She was born on 18 February 1995 in Bayelsa State, Nigeria. Anna gained prominence in 2013 after winning the prestigious Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant.

After winning the MBGN title, Anna represented Nigeria in the Miss World pageant held in Indonesia in the same year. Although she did not win the Miss World crown, her participation in the pageant further boosted her visibility and career.

Anna Banner and Flavour started a relationship in 2014, after which she became pregnant with his daughter Sofia Okoli. She has a significant following on social media, particularly on Instagram, where she shares insights into her life and career with her fans.

How many children does Flavour Nabania have?

Flavour has four children; three biological children and an adopted son. Flavour's son was adopted from Liberia. Below are details about his children.

Gabrielle Munachimso Okoli

Who is the first daughter of Flavour? Gabrielle Munachimso Okoli is the singer's firstborn child, born on 29 September 2014 in Anambra State, Nigeria. Her mother is Sandra. As of 2023, Gabrielle Munachimso Okoli's age is eight years old.

Sophia Okoli

Sophia Okoli was born on 1 August 2015 in Anambra State, Nigeria. She is Flavour's second daughter. Sophia was born to Anna. As of 2023, Sophia is eight years old.

Kaima Okoli

Kaima Okoli, the third born of Flavour, was born on 23 November 2018 in Anambra State, Nigeria. She is the youngest, currently four years old. Her mother's name is Sandra. Gabrielle Munachimso Okoli is her older sister.

Semah Weifur

Semah is Flavour's adopted son. The singer discovered him in March 2017. The two met when Flavour was visiting Liberia, and he saw the young man perform his song.

Semah and Flavour worked on a gospel track, Most High, which was a huge success in 2018. Semah was born blind. He is currently 17 years old as of 2023.

How many baby mamas does Flavour have?

The Nigerian singer has two baby mamas. They are Sandra Okagbue and Anna Banner.

Does Flavour have a child?

The popular singer is the proud father of three biological daughters and one adopted son. They are Munachi Gabrielle Okoli, Sophia Okoli, Kaima Okoli, and Semah Weifur.

Who is Flavour's real wife?

As of now, the Nigerian singer is not married. In late 2015, speculations about Flavour's secret wedding with one of his baby mamas surfaced, but these claims were promptly refuted by the singer.

Flavour's baby mamas are known personalities who have made their mark in the modelling world. These women prioritize the upbringing of their kids and lead a discreet and private life, guarding their matters away from the public eye.

