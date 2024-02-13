Popular Nigerian singer Flavour Nabania recently showed in a viral clip that his three daughters from different mothers are all on good terms

A clip of the singer attending his daughters' schools to pick them up before taking them out has gone viral

In one of the clips trending online, he was seen holding his girls as they took a walk together after they went to pick up the last born from school

Renowned Nigerian Afro-highlife singer Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, aka Flavour Nabania, recently trended online after a video of him and his daughters hanging out together went viral.

A clip Flavour shared on his social media page from earlier today, February 13, 2024, where he was seen picking up his girls in school, has gone viral.

Flavour visits his three daughters in school and hangs out with them; the clip goes viral. Photo credit: @2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

In one of the clips trending, Flavour Nabania was seen picking up his youngest daughter from school with his other two daughters going with him.

After arriving at the school of the youngest, the two older girls ran down from the car as they raced to hug their little sister.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The clips has stirred massive emotions on social media.

Who are the mothers of Flavours girls?

As shown in the viral clip, Flavour is the father to three girls from different mothers.

Sandra Okagbue is the mother to Flavour's first 2 girls, Gabrielle and Sophia. Meanwhile, Anna Banner is the mother to his youngest daughter, Kaima.

See the trending clip of Flavour and his daughters:

Reactions trail the lovely video

@___vonne4:

"I love how he’s raising them in love."

@hameedahadayi:

"I love how he is raising them ❤️❤️! Too much love."

@asa_pretty1:

"Sofia is such a lovely child."

@rhebekka_uti:

"Ok na, baba for the girls."

@yvonneogechukwu:

"Awwwwnn! this is so cute. I love the love and friendliness he is imbueing amongst them."

@teeto_:

"Baba Abigail and his beautiful daughters."

Flavour and daughters celebrate adopted son’s birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Flavour celebrated the birthday of his visually impaired adopted son, Semah Weifur.

The singer took to social media to share a montage of how Semah's special day was celebrated grand and opulently.

Semah didn't celebrate his birthday alone, as a clip of his younger sisters coming around to celebrate his day with him was pretty adorable.

Source: Legit.ng