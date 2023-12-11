The music industry is probably one of the most enticing establishments for many young Nigerians.

Over the last few years, we've seen more and more young skit makers take the music industry by storm and haven't done poorly at all.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of young entertainers who started as skit makers but have gone into music and are not doing badly at it.

1. Broda Shaggi turns Fuji musician:

Famous skit maker Samuel Perry, aka Broda Shaggi, is arguably Nigeria's most prominent content creator. He has been consistent as a skit and content creator for nearly a decade.

He got his big break in 2017 when renowned Afrobeat singer Davido reposted one of his skits on his page and acknowledged him as the new face of comedy and content creation.

However, recently, Samuel has been seen taking up new challenges as he delves more into music-making.

It is no lie that Shaggi has always been into one form of music-making or the other. In the past, before dropping his official single, Ijo Loka, we've seen him do stand-up music, concerts, and more live on YouTube and in some of his skits.

But of late, it seems he has entirely gone into music-making as he drops Ijo Loka, featuring Fuji veteran Alhaji Alabi Pasuma.

2. Carter Efe tops Naija music charts multiple times:

Young skit maker turned record label owner and producer Odahohwo Joseph Efe, aka Carter Efe, is another content creator who has proved his prowess as a musician.

He gained recognition for his comics, but his popularity went to a whole new level when he dropped his debut single, Machala, featuring Berri Tiga.

However, the track was trailed by so much controversy as to who the true owner of the song was. Carter has since then dropped another song with former Zazu signee Yungi Duu.

Carter Efe's Machala was a huge success, while Oyinmo helped cement his place in the music industry as a proper musician and not a flash in the pan.

3. Nasboi moves from mimicking Davido to challenging him:

Another successful skit maker who has metamorphosed from content creation to music is Nasiru Lawal Bolaji, aka Nasboi. He recently dropped his official debut single, Umbrella, which has become super successful.

Since it was released, several celebrities have jumped on the song's TikTok challenge, including veterans like Don Jazzy, D'Banj and even some Nollywood stars like Kanayo O Kanayo, Mercy Aigbe and more.

During a chat with Legit.ng, Nasobi shared that music has always been his passion. He noted that he only went into content creation as a second option. He said:

"I have always been a singer. It was my first hustle, skit making was just to put food on the table."

4. Oluwadolarz, the rapper and singer:

Popular comic and skit maker Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde, aka Oluwadolarz, is another content creator who has delved into music making.

He has pushed the envelope as he raps as well as sings. Oluwadolarz recently started promoting his official debut body of work, an E.P. titled Cost of Living.

Oluwadolarz has a couple of rap songs and three Afrobeat tunes on the project.

5. OGB Recent drops 30BG anthem:

Unlike Carter Efe, who is a Wizkid FC, OGB Recent is a famous 30BG member, and he is super proud of it.

Charles Okechukwu's debut single as a musician was dropped earlier this year, and it was tagged 30BG anthem.

Though the debut single didn't make it to the Nigerian music chart as Machala did, it was pretty popular among many 30BG loyalists.

Since then, OGB has gone on to drop a couple of other songs; however, he has yet to break into the mainstream.

Honourable mention

Sydney Talker is another skit maker who has been seen doing more within the music industry. He recently signed an artist, Khaid, to his record label, and they have one of the biggest songs of 2023, Annabella.

Sydney didn't make it to this list because he doesn't do music himself.

