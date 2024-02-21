A Nigerian lady has become popular on social media owing to how she is able to use crochet to make nice shoes

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, identified as Francisca, was seen making colourful shoes with her hands

So many people who saw what she could do described her as extremely talented, and they asked to buy the shes

A Nigerian lady impressed social media users after she posted beautiful shes she made.

In a video shared on TikTok by @francisca4sj, the lady was seen when she was working on one of the shoes.

The lady has been described as talented. Photo credit: TikTok/@francisca4sj.

Source: TikTok

The nice shoes are completely handmade, using crochets, making them unique and attractive to fashion lovers.

The shoes look so colourful and unique that some TikTok users who saw them asked if they could buy some.

Francica, who said she is based in Enugu, has been described as a bundle of talent and hard work.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady uses crochets to make shoes

@chef damzy commented:

"Handwork don get level pass education in naija now."

@Folashade commented:

"May the Lord our God continue to bless your handwork in Jesus Mighty Name. Amen."

@ARA said:

"Hello how can I get one of this?"

@Double-Oh 7even said:

"Very very beautiful but I don't think it'd be suitable on a rainy day. Well done."

@Ekanga commented:

"Congratulations to you my sister. You are a very good example to women who spend their time dancing on TikTok or in the workplace."

@Rodrigue kaoma said:

"Congratulations my sister, it’s women like this that we need in Africa."

@ISMA said:

"You are a very good example for ladies."

@ruthie reacted:

"You have a wonderful talent, God bless your handwork."

@hubertenirellep23 remarked:

"Well done, very good and beautiful concept."

Shoemaker gains attention on X

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian shoemaker went viral and earned social media praise after sharing his beautiful work on X.

In a post he made, the young man said he was based in Kaduna, where he made the nice boots that caught people's attention.

The nice shoes look like Timberland, prompting an X user to promise to buy one for N200,000 instead of the actual cost, which is N30,000.

Source: Legit.ng