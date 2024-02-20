A Nigerian media personality, David Ben, has sparked a debate on social media after speaking on Davido and Burna Boy’s talents

Top Nigerian singers David ‘Davido’ Adeleke and Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, are once again at the centre of a debate from music lovers.

Just recently, during a Pulse Hot Takes episode, Nigerian media personality David Ben compared Burna and Davido’s craft and talent.

Nigerians debate over claims that Burna Boy is more talented than Davido. Photos" @burnaboygram, @davido

The OAP started off by acknowledging OBO’s hard work and ability to make songs become hits. However, he also noted that Davido was fond of jumping on every trending song to remain on the music charts.

Not stopping there, David Ben added that despite everything, Burna Boy is the superior artist when it comes to talent. According to him, the Grammy-winning musician sings and performs better than his counterparts yet people keep talking down on his craft.

The OAP said:

“For all Davido’s hard work, in fact, nobody is as hardworking as him if you give him a song, he’s going to turn it into a jam, a hit, an anthem, he wants to jump on every trending song just so he can remain on the charts but one thing that will never change is that Burna Boy is the most talented Nigerian artist of his generation and people are pained because he’s a better performer, he’s a better singer. Probably Davido is the most influential artist in Africa, yes he has the numbers but the truth is people keep sh!tting on Burna a lot.”

See the video below:

Burna Boy and Davido’s talent sparks debate

Shortly after the video on the argument between Davido and Burna Boy’s talent went viral, a number of netizens reacted to it by dropping their opinions. Read some of their comments below:

real_umay:

“Davido is more influential but Burna is more talented.....I completely agree with this analogy.”

derickosa:

“Burna is more talented . Davido is more relatable.Wizkid is more admirable.”

switb2b:

“There’s just something about a man, that when he knows what he is saying even if people in the room don’t agree he says it loudly without stuttering. That’s the kind of man I admire. We cheat burna all the time and expect him to give who credit if that man wasn’t strong and believed so much in himself we would have given up.”

Miracle_nyekaz:

“ speak brother exactly nobody comes close to burna both for life performance nobody he's even a better writer.”

u.c.kaycee:

“Talent and give away who you think say dem go support for the internet wey country hard, I love them but and i play their music depending on my mood but you see ODG ah ah ah ahswr that man is spiritual forget he’s fu@king talented man no cap.”

sheikh_bin_talib:

“That I don’t agree…burna is not the most talented of his generation but probably one of…if you listen to his songs there are repeated songs or remixes.”

lifeofbrendah:

“He just said my mind, one has talent, the other has numbers.”

olowomike.1:

““he has the numbers”, maybe social media followers, cause it's definitely not the music streams. Definitely not.”

woman__like_o_k:

“Truth must be told at all times ‘ Oluwa Burna! Odogwu for all.”

Why OAP called Burna Boy childish

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the beef between Burna Boy and Davido drew a reaction from Nigerian media personality Baddie Kimmy K.

During a Pulse Hot Takes podcast, the media personality shared her thoughts on Burna Boy throwing shades at Davido on social media.

According to the OAP, Burna Boy is essentially a man-child and not an odogwu, as he claims. She explained that the Grammy-winning musician has refused to directly address his issues with the DMW boss but prefers to throw subs at him on social media.

