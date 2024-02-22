Verydarkman has said that life in the UK is quite different from what it is in Nigeria as he complains about how people live over there

The social critic who has been in London for a couple of days added that it is a lonely world over there

He made comparison on how people enjoy based on his contact with a lady whom he had fun with for some hours

Social media critic Martin Vincent Otse better known as Verydarkman has said that he cannot live in the UK. He made that known while comparing living abroad with what applies to Nigeria.

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkblackman was seen abroad in the company of Davido. He also took some pictures with singer turned blogger, Tunde Ednut.

In the video, he said that life abroad is very boring and it is a lonely place to live in. The critic claimed that people are not living a good life compared to Nigerians.

Verydarkblackman says they love working abroad

In the recording, Verydarkblackman mentioned that many people work multiple hours and they don't have time to relax.

According to the controversial critic, the only reason people should live over there is because of the facilities they would enjoy.

Verydarkblackman says the government should fix Nigeria

The TikToker stated that the governments should provide good roads and facilities in Nigeria so that people can enjoy the country well.

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of Verydarkblackman. Here are some of the comments below:

@grant_tile:

"Now you can see some of the reasons why a good number of Nigerians are very poor? Too much time to play and no work. A society that thrives on hardwork provides no time for cruise. Again, a man who earns a million naira a month in Nigeria can keep multiple women and still sustain."

@Dandy__x:

"I don't understand why u includ3d your fun time. You could have made your point without telling us you had. Is it your first time?"

@waleshabie730:

"UK and Shift ma 5&6."

@thesoft_sports:

"For a country to develop, people have to work. In Nigeria, some civil servants do nothing at work and they collect pay by month end and you wonder why the country is bad? I'll always say this, the Nigerian structure makes most people in Nigeria lazy. People pray and hope."

@legTM14:

"How do you expect an unstructured country like Nigeria not to be fun? Disorganisation breeds spontaneity, and subsequently, fun - Nigeria in a nutshell. A country where over half of the population is unemployed will surely have the time to horse about."

@iAbdullaaah:

"You see, that’s the problem with Nigerians, they spend two days in a location and they’re already starting a podcast. You think say na Wuse you dey."

