Chukzzy, a Nigerian mechanic who repairs Range Rover Sports cars has corrected some misconceptions about his occupation.

In a video shared via his official TikTok account, he spoke clear English and fired at those who thought mechanics were not educated.

Chukzzy has repaired cars of celebrities

Owing to the fact that he specialises in repairing expensive cars, Chukzzy said he has been privileged to fix the cars of several celebrities.

He further tackled people who believe that mechanics have delved into 'Yahoo' whenever they start spending money.

In his words:

"I am a mechanic and people think we are not educated. Omo na lie o. Some of us know book pass una wey dey go university sef. I am a Range Rover specialist. I get to see celebrities sometimes and even fix their cars because the kind of cars I do are big cars.

"People think the way we are dirty is the same way we are dirty in our house clothes. No my dear. We are not. Whenever we spend, people think we are into Yahoo. I always feel comfortable when people call me an engineer."

Reactions as mechanic addresses misconceptions

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

@barr_whyte said:

"You are a mechanic of course u re better than majority of mechanical engineering graduates cause they know majorly theory."

@leinnysandy095 said:

"Your English is clean.keep doing what you do Dr. Much love from Cameroon."

@faithadeoye_ reacted:

"This video needs to blow up. As you are seeing this, please repost this video. Thank youuu."

@prettysarah__5 reacted:

"U no add, off course am a mechanic people think am a mad man when they see us on the road, because of our dirty clothes."

@rejoicejohnson7 added:

"First time falling inlove wit a mechanic and dats u."

@iamdarex added:

"Awww. Reminding me of an old friend (mechanic) who always want me to get his nails done every weekend."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian girl working as mechanic captures hearts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian girl has gone viral on social media after her captivating video surfaced online. The video shared by @blessedberry2001 on TikTok showed the pretty young girl working at a mechanic workshop.

In the clip, she was seen fixing some spoilt engines with full concentration and netizens were drawn to assist her. It was also gathered that the hardworking girl who's also very brilliant suddenly stopped school to work at a mechanic workshop.

While some people commended her dedication to the job, others desired to know how they can be of help to her.

