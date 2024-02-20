Verydarkman has called out Charly Boy over his Instagram post about a planned protest in Nigeria

Charly Boy had posted that all obedients should not join the protest and added that it was also not for people from the south east

In response to the post, Verydarkman warned people not to listen to him as he asked where he was in his youthful days

Popular TikToker Martin Vincent Otse, aka, Verydarkman has called out Nigerian singer and critic, Charles Oputa better known as Charly Boy over a post he made about a planned protest.

The singer who said he had scammed banks before had posted that obidents should not be part of the protest which would take place in Nigeria. He said in his message that it is only the Emilokans and Agbadorians that should join the protest. He also said that people from the Southeast shouldnt join the protest.

Responding to the post, Verydarkman made a video where he took a swipe at Charly Boy. He called him a grandfather of over 70 years and asked where he was when he was young and active.

Verydarkman calls out Charly Boy over planned protest. Photo credit @verydarkblackman/@areafada1

Verydarkman says people shouldnt obey Charly boy

In his recording, the social critic said that people should not listen to the singer. He noted that if Charly Boy had been as active as he is now when he was young, the country would be a better place.

Verydarkman mentioned that Charly Boy was disobedient to his parents and that they had to disown him when he was young.

Verydrkman says Yorubas fought for Obi

In the clip, Verydarkman who was sighted in London a few days ago explained that those who were agitating for Peter Obi were mostly Yorubas.

He mentioned that people should not consider tribes in fighting for their country. He also said that the country is not for the Yoruba alone.

Verydarkman says people shouldnt abuse the president

The controversial TikTok also noted that people willing to protest should not abuse the president over the economic crisis in the nation.

He warned that no one would take them seriously.

Verydarkman goes to the market

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman was sighted in the market in a video that trended on social media.

He was seen carrying a black nylon and wearing slippers on his singlet. He was walking along the road smiling at some people as he greeted them.

The video attracted a lot of comments from netizens who were astonished about the simplicity of the social critic even after his popularity.

