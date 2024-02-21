Popular Nigerian singer Shallipopi has taken a trip down memory lane on social media while examining his struggling days

The Elon Musk crooner shared photos and videos from a time when he was still hustling for fame and for his music to become hits

According to Shallippopi, he used to pray for his current reality, and netizens reacted to his post

Popular Nigerian singer Crown Uzama aka Shallipopi has caused a massive buzz on social media with snaps from his struggling days.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Elon Musk crooner reminisced about his past with old photos and videos.

Fans react as Shallipopi shares throwback photos from his struggling days. Photos: @theycallmeshallipopi

In one of the videos, Shallipopi was seen looking gaunt while doing a music freestyle. Another snap showed him performing at a poolside with people totally ignoring him before the microphone was collected from him.

The music star then accompanied the photos and videos with a caption explaining that he used to pray for the current life he lives.

He wrote:

“We used to pray for times like this…”

See the snaps below:

Fans react to Shallipopi’s old snaps

Shallipopi’s evident success after he shared photos and videos of his struggles drew the attention of many netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

official_leczy:

“Find me that man wey collect that mic for last slide.”

pacyluve:

“See how them collect mic from you. Now na them dey find you to give you mic.”

richie.richie127:

“Na the lifestyle be that .!”

ogb_recent_:

“Metete I feel like crying for you .”

zerrydlmusic:

“To shine like this ✨.”

bigmoneypapi1:

“I always said this. Speak positive words in your life and believe it even when things are not in place always believe in your dreams and self to achieve anything in this life.”

hermesiyele:

“Nuh be today✨.”

zerrydlnews:

“Nor reason anybody less.”

itsnathanjae:

“No be today.”

yoxgiddem_:

“E don tay.”

Lil_ritchy007:

“So you grind like this.”

