Veteran Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze recently showed love to his colleague Osita Iheme on social media

Osita Iheme turned a new age on February 20, 2024, and his longtime friend took to social media to celebrate him

Fans gushed over the Aki and Pawpaw stars on the special occasion as they reacted to the photo of them together

Famous Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki of the Aki and Pawpaw fame, recently celebrated his friend and partner, Osita Iheme.

Osita Iheme turned 42 on February 20, and his friend made sure to mark the occasion specially.

Fans react as Aki celebrates Pawpaw's 42nd birthday with sweet message. Photos: @chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram page, Aki shared a photo of himself with the celebrant and accompanied it with a message to acknowledge their longtime friendship. He also expressed pride in his colleague over how far he has come.

He wrote:

“Happy birthday to my G for life ❤️ Proud of you, bro @ositalheme ”

See the post below:

Fans react as Aki celebrates Pawpaw’s birthday

Chinedu Ikedieze’s birthday post to Osita Iheme was met with interesting reactions from fans. A number of them joined in to drop their well-wishes. Read some of their comments below:

Nadiz_obi:

“Una 2 don last pass some marriages .”

carsonic.ng:

“I still find it hard to believe different parents birthed you both.”

blord_official:

“Forever legends ❤️.”

kingjerryamilo_:

“Happy birthday to you bro.”

Nigeriacampusconnect:

“You both defined humor in Nollywood… thank you both and happy birthday Aki ❤️❤️.”

Queen_lolly_sgananda:

“My Husbands. In my dreams I got married to both of you guys. That's how much I watched you guys as I grow.”

iamlorem10:

“Best duo ever. I always thought you are small boys about 16-18 yrs old.”

precioussam29:

“Happy Birthday to a great guy. I cherish your friendship.”

emmaunel_digital:

“Happy birthday, sir, long life and prosperity. More calendar to consume in good health and wealth.”

Aki and Pawpaw go to Hollywood

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme, popularly known as Aki and Pawpaw made headlines after going to Hollywood.

The veteran Nollywood stars took the trip abroad, and Chinedu Ikedieze posted photos of it on his official Instagram page.

In the photos, Aki and Pawpaw were seen in Hollywood with other celebrities, including Ghanaian-American comedian, Michael Blackson.

Source: Legit.ng