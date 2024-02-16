A Nigerian lady has gone viral online after a clip of her visiting a tattoo parlour to ink the name of Afrobeat singer Shallipopi on her head

In the viral clip, the lady gave a tour of the entire process, from when she walked into the tattoo parlour and left with Shallipopi's name inked just above her right eyes

The trending video has sparked massive reactions on social media, with netizens noting that the lady needs help

A video of a Nigerian lady who identified as Pluto's First Lady has gone viral online for tattooing Shallipopi's name on her body.

The moniker that she pulled is the alias of Nigerian singer Shallipopi. He is usually referred to as the President of Plutomania.

A video of a Nigerian lady who tattooed the name of Nigerian singer Shallipopi on her head went viral. Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy/@theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

His record label is also called Plutomania. In the viral video, she took a tour to one of the best tattoo parlours in Nigeria, where she got a new ink that got people talking.

Why Shallipopi?

The lady in the viral clip shows the moment she got a tattoo of Shallipopi inked on her forehead just above her left eye.

What fascinated people the most about the video is that the entire tattoo process was recorded from the moment she walked in and left with a 'Shallipopi' ink in her head.

This isn't the first time a music fan would tattoo the name or face of their favourite artist on their body. Wizkid, Davido and Naira Marley have all been on the receiving end of this type of love.

See the viral clip below:

Reactions trailed lady's video with Shallipopi tattoo

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@beibyvalentino:

"I think say na only W pple Dey craze.. our pple don dey join small small."

@vicktry___:

"She really needs to be loved and a big hug."

@fredas_beauty:

"But it is fake na. Someone else did a similar stunt and trended for it."

@shalomslim:

"Hope when you marry he will love it."

@bolajiaina:

"Depression is real and I just wish we took love, friendship and likes more real to avoid been lonely and alone. Dear LORD give us children that won’t disgrace our family name and your name as well."

@themeatvilla:

"So beautiful."

@sucrepapito__gcfr:

"It's temporary tattoo, sis cant cross her legs comfortably lyk dat while dey are drawing her d tattoo, even if na super woman."

@ifeoma.obiozo:

"Omo! see madness pro max."

@patrasica:

"Go girl you gat this. You rock... as long as we weren't related."

Shallipopi explains why he rejected over N500m deals

Legit.ng recalls reporting how singer Shallipopi walked away from a $500k deal after some persons wanted to buy the rights to his songs, Elon Musk and Shapiru.

The singer shared while he was on the podcast "Zero Condition" that the money in music sometimes feels like a ritual.

He noted how he turned down a N580m deal that would have seen him sell the rights to his songs Elon Musk and Shapiru.

Source: Legit.ng