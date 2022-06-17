Ifeanyi is the youngest boy with Audemars Piguet: Davido brags, splashes millions on designer watch for son
- Singer Davido has started treating himself and his family members following a first successful show of the WRBLO US tour
- The music star made a stop at his official jeweller’s story and copped some new pieces for himself and his son Ifeanyi
- Davido bought a brand new Audemars Piguet wristwatch for Ifeanyi while noting that the little man is the youngest to own the watch at age 2
Nigerian singer Davido is not waiting till the end of the We Rise By Lifting Others (WRBLO) tour before treating himself, teammates and family members to juicy rewards.
After a successful first-night show in Brooklyn New York, the 30BG musician linked up with Benny Da Jeweller to cop some new accessories.
Davido splashed millions on new additions to his collection but more importantly, the doting dad made a first-time purchase for his son, Ifeanyi.
Taking to his Instastory channel, the singer showed off a brand new Audemars Piguet wristwatch that had just been acquired for Ifeanyi.
The Stand Strong crooner equally bragged about his son being the youngest to own the luxury wristwatch just at the age of 2.
Check out a video of the luxury piece below:
