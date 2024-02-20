An old skit video featuring Basketmouth and Nedu about the dollar and naira rate has resurfaced on social media

While many applauded the comedian for his talent to predict the future, a netizen stood out as he made a claim about Basketmouth

In a sarcastic response, funnyman fired back at the netizens as he admitted he was the reason behind the dollar and naira exchange rate

Nigeria's ace comedian Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, has been trending on X, formerly Twitter, after one of his old videos predicting the dollar and naira rate resurfaced on the platform.

In the short skit featuring Nedu, Basketmouth was seen exchanging 100 dollars with bags of naira.

Basketmouth reacts as netizen blames him for Nigeria's problem. Credit: @basketmouth/thesimpsons

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

The video comes amid the rising rate of dollars compared to the naira.

Reactions trail Basketmouth old skit

The video, which has since gone viral, stirred different comments from online users.

While many applauded Basketmouth's gift to predict the future, a netizen claimed Basketmouth was part of Nigeria's problem for fixing a show on election day.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

jingostarboss:

"Nightmares don Dey come through o."

BalogunREADONE:=

"The message from basket mouth."

Afolabiolamide8:

"Man was way ahead of time."

ElvisBond8:

"At this point we might as well call him prophet Bright Baaasket."

tope_femi:

"Just like the Simpson cartoon."

Basketmouth fires back at netizen

In a sarcastic response, the stand-up comedian admitted to being the reason behind Nigeria's problems.

Amongst others, Basketmouth admitted he was the reason the dollar was exchanged at 1,700 naira.

He tweeted:

“Oh yes!!! I guess I am really the problem!! I’m the reason the $ is now N1,700 and counting. I’m the one that keeps collapsing the power grid. I’m the reason the refineries don’t work. I’m the snake that swallowed $100,000. I guess i am the one."

See the exchange between Basketmouth and netizen below:

Source: Legit.ng