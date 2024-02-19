Popular American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez was recently given a Nigerian name to the joy of fans

In a video that was posted online, the music star tried to pronounce the Igbo name given to her by a Nigerian presenter’

Many netizens were impressed with Jlo’s pronunciation while noting that she got it on the first try

Popular American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has won the hearts of Nigerian fans after she was given an Igbo name.

The 54-year-old entertainer was recently interviewed by Nigerian media personality Drea Okeke.

Nigerians react to video of Jennifer Lopez pronouncing her Igbo name. Photos: @jlo, @drea_knowsbest

Source: Instagram

Drea went on to give the American star an Igbo name while teaching her how to pronounce it. According to the media personality, JLo’s Igbo name is Ifunanya meaning ‘Love’.

JLo then tried to pronounce her new name and did not seem to have any issues with the intonation. The show presenter was also very impressed with the US star’s trial and then told her that she had also given her actor husband, Ben Affleck an Igbo name, ‘Obim’. JLo also went ahead to pronounce it effortlessly.

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions trail video of JLo pronouncing her Igbo name

The video of Jennifer Lopez pronouncing her new Igbo name drew a series of interesting reactions from netizens, particularly Nigerians. Read some of them below:

nimayndoleaux:

“From now on, I’m calling her Ifunanya Lopez.”

positively_titi:

“JLO said it correctly on the first try.”

her_candiness:

“Jlo is definitely igbo .”

Kolasocold:

“Then you should have played Ifunaya by P square .”

Michael.oyindoubra:

“Ifunaya Lopez and obim affleck .”

jameshenry:

“Periodddd! That name fits well!”

tawootu:

“@drea_knowsbest Megan Thee Stallion should be NKIRUKA .....50 Cent should be Okon.”

alexisdegreat_1:

“She love the name .”

nicole_ofor:

“She pronounced it pretty clear and good more than @drea_knowsbest ❤ I love you @jlo ❤❤.”

