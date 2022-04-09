Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially engaged after the Justice League actor gave the singer a beautiful green diamond ring

It's unclear when the actor proposed, but J Lo was recently spotted wearing the ring and even flaunted it on camera while shopping for furniture with her daughter

The two recently bought a house together to enable their blended families to live in one place and raise a unit family

Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have taken their relationship to the next level after getting engaged.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Ben Affleck proposes to Jennifer Lopez

The Justice League actor gave the musician a huge rock on her finger, and it looks like the two are giving their relationship another shot.

This is the second engagement between the two, as Affleck first proposed to the actress nearly 20 years ago, but they called it off before getting married.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

They got engaged in 2002 but broke up in 2004. They again reconnected a year ago, and it looks like they are going all in this time around.

TMZ broke the news about their engagement after J Lo shared the news with her fans through a video message she sent in her newsletter on Friday.

"You're perfect," she said before showing her green diamond ring.

It's unclear when the actor popped the question as TMZ further reported that the 52-year-old was seen shopping for furniture with her daughter, and she had her ring on that finger.

According to the publication, the Into You singer tried to flaunt her ring when she saw a camera.

J Lo and Affleck reportedly buy home in Los Angeles

Still in a related story about the celebrity lovebirds, Jennifer and Ben Affleck announced that they rekindled their romance in April 2021, a move that no one saw coming, not even their fans.

The movie stars made moves such as purchasing a billion-dollar house to show that they are in it for the long run.

Bennifer as their fans call them are celebrity couple goals as they do cutesy stuff for each other that makes fans gush.

Source: Legit.ng