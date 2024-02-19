Nigeria’s former vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, recently recognised Nollywood actress Funke Akindele on social media

The politician dedicated a post to celebrating the movie star’s hard work and success while calling her a good representation of the country

Funke Akindele reacted to Osinbajo’s post and other netizens expressed themselves over the recognition from the ex-VP

Popular Nigerian actress Funke Akindele was recently celebrated by former vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

The ex-VP had made it a thing to celebrate great Nigerians who have excelled in their various fields on his social media page while describing them as true representatives of the country.

Funke Akindele reacts as ex-VP Yemi Osinbajo celebrates her. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele, @profosinbajo

Source: Instagram

This time around, he shined the spotlight on the Nollywood star as an example of Nigerian greatness. According to the former vice president, Funke Akindele’s talent, resilience, and grace are the true essence of being Nigerian.

He wrote:

“Funkkkkkkkkeeee @funkejenifaakindele a true light of Nigerian greatness. Her talent, resilience, and grace exemplify the very essence of the Nigerian brand.”

See his post below:

Funke Akindele reacts

Shortly after ex-VP Osinbajo’s post went up, Funke Akindele took to his comment section to react. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude at being recognised by him. She wrote:

“Thank you so much sir. I am honored.”

In another post shared on her Instagram page, the Tribe Called Judah star also wrote:

“Wow!!! Thank you so much for this post sir. I truly appreciate sir.”

Netizens react as Osinbajo celebrates Funke Akindele

Many Nigerians were pleased to see the former vice president recognising Funke Akindele’s talent and some of them attested to her hardwork in his comment section. Read what they had to say below:

uzee_usman:

“Wow we appreciate you sir for honoring our funke ✊.”

diamond_alade:

“she's very very hard-working, very rare being.”

justicezubbyike:

“She’s a rare being! An inspiration to generations to come❤❤Nice one his Excellency.”

kimora_xl:

“A force to reckon with❤️love her baje.”

Iambisioluwabiyi:

“A shining light indeed. An inspiration for all. Thank you Sir.”

Bola.jibril:

“Well done Funkeeeeeee.”

oloriakin2007:

"Baba sef dey feel am."

