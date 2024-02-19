Nigerian comic Mr Macaroni was recently involved in an online war of words with a Davido fan who called him out

The skit maker responded to the post by the Davido fans who alluded that the comic is a Burna Boy fan, which is why he called out the 30BG boss some days ago

Mr Macaroni reacted to the troll's comment, slamming the idea that he is a Davido hater and was subtly defending Burna Boy by calling out the 30BG boss days earlier

Nigerian skit maker and actor Debo Ibrahim Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, recently got in an online fight with a troll who identified as a Davido fan.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Mr Macaroni went on X to slam a video of Davido's bodyguard, Lati, assaulting a fan of his boss.

Mr Macaroni noted that it was wrong, and Lati could have handled the situation better.

However, a Davido fan with the handle name @kellybonito_ called out Mr Macaroni in a post for not reacting to a comment made by Burna Boy about veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem's health condition.

The 30BG member noted that if Davido had commented about someone's health, Mr Macaroni would have reacted.

Mr Macaroni fires back

In response to the comment made by the Davido fan, Mr Macaroni noted that he has no desire to participate in the fanbase wars on X (formerly Twitter).

Macaroni stated that his post addressing the assault of a Davido fan was him speaking in defence of a Nigerian getting bullied and treated unjustly.

After clarifying, Mr Macaroni noted that he is a massive fan of Davido and isn't even sure that the troll loves the singer as much as he does.

See the exchange between Mr Macaroni and the Davido fan below:

Reactions trail Macaroni's exchange with a 30BG

See the comments that trailed the exchange below:

@mikestan52:

"If we have 5 people like Mr Macaroni, they country would be a better place."

@_dafrik:

"If someone insults you and you try prove a point by insulting his/her parents, then you are no better in any form. Insult who insult you simple."

@_desuwa_xx:

"The audacity he said he didn't mean to call his father an idiot."

@officialyetundebakare:

"Wasere macaroni mi owon o won Iya e lepe."

@mzbabybkay:

"No body should stress Mr doing well o. we all know he loves davido and calling him out then was the best thing to do then, if you really love someone and you see wrongs around them you shouldn’t be sca&ed to talk to them about it. That’s what love is all about."

@ceolawryn:

"That’s how his father collected stray bullet at home."

@stikababy:

"No gree for anybody this year cos everywhere de hot."

@knorphy:

"Body Dey pepper everybody."

@djbign:

"Love Macaroni. It is the last sentence for me."

Davido reveals his connection to Mr Macaroni

Legit.ng recalls reporting an interview that went viral a while ago when Davido spoke about his close ties to Mr Macaroni.

He revealed that Mr Macaroni's first phone was given to him by his late mum, Veronica Adeleke.

The singer added that Macaroni had made this known to him as the comedian had promised to always be there for him.

