Nigerian music star Davido has opened up on how his late mother helped popular Nigerian comedian Mr Macaroni

The singer, in an interview, revealed his mother bought the social media made comedian his first phone

Some Nigerians, while reacting to the DMW boss statement, however, slammed him for casting the comedian

Nigerian singer Davido has sparked mixed reactions online after his interview went viral on social media.

Davido, in the video, revealed his late mother Veronica Adeleke bought popular comedian and activist Mr Macaroni his first phone.

Davido says his mom bought Mr Macaroni his first phone. Credit: @Davido @mrmacaroni1

The singer added that Macaroni made this known to him as the comedian promised to always be there for him.

The statement, however, didn't go down well with some social media users who said that Davido was casting the comedian.

In a previous report via Legit.ng, Macaroni had revealed how Davido's dad Deji Adeleke bought him his first laptop.

Nigerians react as Davido says his mother bought Macaroni his first phone

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

issa_boolet:

"People should let the receiver do the talking and praising ."

billyempire2:

"Macaroni don talk this tin before oh haters wic one be casting owner dey talk for here as if say owner don help people before ‍‍if e easy mk owner nd owner fav dey give like OBO ."

jemaluze:

"I guys stop, he is not casting him. He is only saying how that makes him feel."

oluwajarchi:

"Gift be paving way, you can't repay good with evil, this I givers should never forget."

italphabet:

"How are you people thinking sef,I no dey understand you people oo,where is the casting?"

perfit_clothing

"Money dey OBO go still let you know say money dey ."

hype_jazz:

"For this life?No let parrot feed you ‍♂️."

black__vpn:

"E Dey run from for the family body, rise by lifting others."

