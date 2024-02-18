Nigerian singer Shallipopi and Davido's aide, Israel DMW recently survived a a terrible car accident

Isreal shared a video of their crushed vehicle on the roadside after another motor ran into them

Following that, the music hype man thanked his creator and Edo ancestors for coming through and saving their lives

Nigerian singer Shallipopi and Afrobeat star Davido's aide, Israel DMW, were engaged in a terrible vehicle accident while returning from a show.

Israel DMW reported the event and shared a video of their car's front end, severely damaged in the crash.

Isreal DMW and Shallipopi survive car accident. Credit: @isrealdmw @theycallmeshallippopi

Source: Instagram

Speaking about the mishap, Israel DMW claimed they were going to their hotel after a show when a car ran over them.

He praised God and his Edo ancestors for providing their safety.

"Me and Shallipopi just had an accident after a vehicle ran into us on our way back to the hotel after a show. I sat in the front seat, while Shali sat at the back. Thanks to God Almighty, and thanks to edo ancestors. No single scratch of injusty at all."

See his post below

Netizens react to Israel DMW and Shallipopi's accident

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

obim199_:

"It is always the vehicles running into them!!! Thank God for safety sha! Make una de drive carefully."

faithful_faith0:

"Ghastly accident and no injury? Lucky guys."

d_advocate_814:

"Make una take an easy. This na earth not Pluto."

celebrity_soja:

God ooo...hope say nobi smoke when them smoke...cause am."

horlar_mhoney:

"Make nothing do our presido oo and virgin boy oo. Well Evian pass Evian."

joyce_apeh:

"Ahh! You want finally leave earth go Pluto?"

_xan_draa_:

"Thank God for life! May God continue to protect us all in our going out and coming in."

ade_jackson447:

"Abuja Road is much different from lagos Road. Sofrey match that lexus for abj highway."

Source: Legit.ng