Top Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, is rumoured to have been engaged in a dirty fight with his boss’ lawyer Bobo Ajudua

According to reports, their issue stemmed from Isreal not getting his pass from Bobo to enter Davido’s O2 Arena show in London

It was gathered that after Isreal managed to gain entry, he went straight to Bobo and things almost got physical

Famous Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, and his aide, Isreal ‘DMW’ Afeare, are reportedly not on good terms.

According to reports posted on social media by @cutie_jullss, the two men on Davido’s team fought dirty over the singer’s recent show at the O2 Arena.

It was explained that the two men argued after Bobo failed to give Isreal his pass into his boss’ London show, leaving him stranded outside the venue.

Cutie Jullss reported that Isreal stood outside the venue for some time when some fans recognised him and got him a ticket to gain entry. It was also said that upon entering the venue, Isreal went straight to Davido’s lawyer and blasted him.

According to reports, Isreal and Bobo got into a huge argument that almost turned physical, with Davido’s aide accusing the singer’s lawyer of giving the pass meant for him to his wife’s friends.

Not stopping there, it was said that Davido’s team powerfully condemned Isreal for bashing the singer’s lawyer, stating that he should have reported the issue directly to his boss instead of taking matters into his own hands.

Reactions as Isreal DMW reportedly clash with Davido’s lawyer

After the news of the alleged fight between Isreal DMW and Davido’s lawyer went viral, netizens reacted by taking sides. Read some of their comments below:

bnxn007:

“Make we no lie …. U see that Davido lawyer ? That guy nah Mugu pure Mugu the hatred for him started when he posted that grammy before the event … like wttf niggaas is too childish on gaddd.”

neyo.ex:

“Which day you don hear say Baba Sunday Aare fight with Jada p or Dj Tunez, GBAVIDO and poor management AND POOR CREWS How una wan take win Grammy ‍♂️.”

shugar1947:

“Na bobo block chief priest too if you watch the video well.”

dinofwesh406:

“True or lies isreal should learn to respect himself I think a lot of people are not respecting enough because of the way he behaves, loyalty is not defined by prostrating around, but then who am I to tell him what to do say less.”

iamflash_ug1:

“Everybody there just mumu like them oga .”

Oluwa_shifo:

“How they wan take win Grammy. Poor management crew.”

udokaa_xx:

“Oversabi lawyer, weh im papa use yahoo money train. You are from Delta, and Israel is from Edo. He’s literally your brother. Na man do man.”

emperor_olatunde:

“30B!ngos wit their poor crew, drama no Dey ever finish from them sheybi na that bobo Abi Bolo na him post Grammy plaque wen the show never start.”

welcome_to_2025:

“Imagine coming online to see ur husband being rubbish by Oga boys. Mehn, that Isreal Ex wife did the right thing.”

Decorumpresident:

“Why bobo self no give Isreal pass .”

Why Isreal DMW got angry with Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Isreal DMW 'changed it' for his boss Davido after getting angry.

In the video that resurfaced online, Davido was heard speaking in the background as he recorded Isreal's reaction after he broke his phone.

According to the DMW boss, Isreal was angry that he broke his phone. Davido explained that he did it because his staff was fond of making videos.

